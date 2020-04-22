Despite the pandemic — and extra measures railroad companies are taking — trains are continuing to run through Champaign-Urbana.
“The railroad’s doing actually surprisingly well given the very challenging environment we’re operating in today with COVID-19 and many other external factors out there,” James Thompson, vice president of Canadian National’s western region, said in an online video. In March, “we moved a record amount of grain and coal to our West Coast ports.”
The Canadian National railway deployed its pandemic plan March 9, which includes more cleaning and required self-isolation for any employees returning from another country, who have a family member being tested for COVID-19 or who have any signs of the disease.
It has also separated its traffic-control employees and spread them out over five high-security sites.
“Safety in these times is very challenging,” Thompson said. “Our employees out there face a great deal of responsibility, moving trains, fixing the track, repairing cars, whatever their role is on the front line keeping the economy and the trains moving.”
The Association for American Railroads also said its members are allowing single-occupancy hotel accommodations, limiting crew members per locomotive and limiting group dining.
Amtrak is also continuing to run, though its Illini and Saluki routes between Chicago and Carbondale have reduced schedules.