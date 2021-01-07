RANTOUL — Rantoul City Schools Superintendent Michelle Ramage said her district will begin rapid antigen testing for the coronavirus for staff and students when in-person learning resumes Jan. 19.
She said the district’s situation might be different from some others because of its doctor’s standing order that won’t allow for weekly staff testing as the district had originally planned.
“The test was not initially designed for that purpose. If we test asymptomatic individuals, it could lead to a false-positive result,” she said. “In this situation (no symptoms), the individual is quarantined until the results of a PCR test (are available). Therefore, our doctor said we could end up with more individuals quarantined unnecessarily until the PCR test result is given.”
She said the test is much more accurate for symptomatic individuals. It will be voluntary, and “written permission is needed,” she said.
The district might start testing some staff next week to “ease into it.”
“We do have some staff on campus that may be interested,” Ramage said.
Rantoul City Schools is one of 40 districts in Illinois selected to receive the rapid antigen testing kits.
“We are very concerned there is very little testing available in Rantoul,” Ramage said. “This is only available to RCS students and staff. We are developing communication at this time to send to parents next week.”
Ramage said the district received assistance from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and Illinois State Board of Education. District nurses have been making preparations, getting trained and “taking on this additional responsibility.”