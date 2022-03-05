RANTOUL — Public school officials in Rantoul have gotten creative in helping students using federal COVID-19 relief money. And the changes appear to be helping.
The most drastic changes have happened at Rantoul Township High School in the form of a reworked school day that includes office hours for teachers and students.
Additional office-hour time is also being made available at Rantoul City Schools.
At the high school, the pandemic caused the rethinking of class schedules. It also resulted in the arrival of money from Congress’ Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback from teachers and parents,” said Megan Anderson, RTHS assistant principal of curriculum and instruction. “We’re seeing an increase in pass rates.”
There are two components to the RTHS changes. Students previously took eight classes per semester. The semesters have now been cut into quarters, the number of subjects per quarter reduced and the class times increased.
Students are taking the same number of subjects per semester, but they are divided into longer class times of about 70 minutes, with four courses offered per quarter.
And built into the end of the day is an additional hour in which every teacher is available, “and kids can come in and work individually with teachers on anything they need to get caught up,” Anderson said.
“Every teacher ... has a caseload of kids they’re responsible for monitoring,” she said. “It’s anywhere from 12 to 12:15 (p.m.) when they meet individually with them each week. They go through grades, talk about missing work, anything that teacher can help the student with. Many times, it’s helping them have a talk with another teacher to get things done.”
RTHS has also created two different afternoon bus routes, with one taking students at 1:40 p.m. and another at 2:40 p.m.
The traditional study-hall time at the school before the pandemic was 30 minutes, and each study hall had between 25 and 30 students. The problem was there were too many students for a teacher to get around to help each one.
The new office-hours arrangement allows for fewer students. Students are not required to attend, but most do — even the ones with straight As. It gives them a time to finish their homework.
School figures show during the first quarter, there were an average of more than 950 contacts per week at office hours. Only 20 students had no contact with their office-hours teacher, meaning 97.5 percent used it at some point.
“The hope behind (the change) is to start the students having some independence and ownership, to see they’re in control of their grade and getting the help,” Anderson said.
The feedback from students is they like having fewer classes to focus on, they feel more successful and the extended time for intervention provides the one-on-one support they need to be “even more successful,” Anderson said.
She said last year’s school day, when only half of the student body was present at a time because of pandemic restrictions, helped RTHS officials realize the possibilities of the schedule change.
“We found having to make those changes allowed us to look at how we used the day differently,” Anderson said. “Otherwise, we probably wouldn’t have thought to do this. We tried to make the best of a bad situation.”
Anderson said she hasn’t heard of any other district using this type of schedule.
She indicated school officials like the arrangement, which has resulted in improved pass rates, so well that they plan to recommend it be continued, even after the federal money is depleted in a couple of years.
Rantoul City Schools
At junior high and elementary school level, study halls are built into the school day, said district Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Frerichs.
At the junior high, that small-group instruction time takes place at the end of the school day.
The time is customized using students’ data. At the elementary school, teachers give up plan time and are paid for that extra work with federal funds.
Also, additional math, tech and literacy intervention have been added “to free up more time for teachers to work with students,” Frerichs said.
“We’re just utilizing the time that we have during the day a little bit differently,” she said. “The main difference is giving up prep time or lunch time. It’s completely the teachers’ choice. We’ve said, ‘If you’d like to make additional money, this is available.’”
Frerichs said the teachers union was approached about extending the school day, “but that was not something that the union was interested in.”
The number of teachers participating in RCS varies by school from one or two to as many as eight.
It’s easier for junior high teachers to participate because previously, teachers there had two prep periods during the day, while elementary teachers only had one previously.
“I’ve heard some positive things” about the new arrangement, Frerichs said. “Because they are being so targeted and they’re targeting each student’s growth ... it’s making some gains. We would like to impact more students.”
One frustrating aspect of the modern world for all school districts has been difficulty finding teachers.
“We finally have funding to do some amazing things, but we’re lacking people,” Frerichs said.
One thing RCS is doing is helping teaching assistants with two years of education get their four-year degree.
Another focus is an internship program — allowing high school students who are interested in education to get some hands-on experience.