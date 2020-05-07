RANTOUL — Rantoul Township High School staff and board members will be paying a visit to seniors Friday evening.
About 55 administrators, teachers and members of the board of education will be leaving the school about 5:30 p.m. to distribute caps and gowns and other items at the students’ homes.
Among the items to be delivered are personalized yard signs for every graduate and several items arranged for by senior sponsors Nick Cole and Amanda Wernert. Those items include things such as a key chain, class T-shirt and notes from teachers.
“It’s just kind of a personal touch to give them along with the cap and gown and whatnot,” said Brooke Billings, assistant principal of attendance and discipline. “It’s another bit of history we’re making here.”
Families have been notified the deliveries will be made sometime between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
RTHS seniors will be graduating May 14, 15 and 18. A few seniors at a time will be allowed to come to the school to walk across the stage and receive their diploma.