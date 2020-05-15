RANTOUL — Lance Cloninger said he didn’t know what to expect for graduation this year.
He said he can look back and tell people he was part of one of the most unique graduation ceremonies held at Rantoul Township High School.
Cloninger was one of the grads who walked across stage to receive his diploma Thursday, the first of three days of graduation at Rantoul.
There were no speeches, no choral numbers, no cheering. Just Principal Todd Wilson reading off the graduates’ names before they walked across the stage, picked up their diploma off a table, turned their tassel from right to left and then headed to have their individual photos taken.
“It’s strange,” Cloninger said. “I didn’t really know what to expect, to be honest.”
He said he will have a story to tell.
“I was there in 2020,” he said.
Cloninger was taken aback by the developments of the past few months and the quarantine that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I certainly wasn’t expecting to have like a third of my senior year taken away over the coronavirus pandemic,” he said. “I’m still kind of stunned by that a little bit, to be honest.”
Cloninger wasn’t able to complete the track season for the Eagles and, like other students, had to finish his studies at home.
Fellow grad Delma Cobb said she has kept busy during the quarantine.
Cobb is working two jobs in addition to taking classes online. She works at Dunkin’ Donuts and recently got a job at Combe Laboratories, where one of the products made is hand sanitizer.
“We’re bringing in a lot of people,” she said of Combe. “I just got hired because they need more people.”
Otherwise, she said, “It’s been all right. I don’t really like the fact we have to graduate separately because I wanted to graduate with everybody in my class. I always forget the mask part, too.”