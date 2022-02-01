RANTOUL — How to spend $8.1 million in federal coronavirus-relief funds will be a topic at tonight’s Rantoul Village Board study session.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said it will be a chance for trustees and the public to provide thoughts on how they would like to see the money spent.
“It’s just getting into the discussion phase. There will be no decisions,” Eisenhauer said.
The money must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024.
Eisenhauer said there have been internal discussions among village administrators and staff, “but we also want to be able to hear what our elected officials and the public” have to say, “their suggestions and recommendations.”
The funds can be used in six categories — to support public health response, replace public sector revenue loss, to address negative economic impacts, provide premium pay for essential workers, for water and sewer infrastructure and broadband infrastructure.
In-squad cameras to be replaced Rantoul was one of the area’s first police departments with in-car cameras, according to Eisenhauer. It’s time the originals are replaced.
The board will hear a request to approve a five-year contract with Axon Enterprises Inc. for the purchase and installation of nine Fleet 3 in-squad cameras for $20,765 a year.
The cameras will provide video and audio recordings of external and internal views of the squad cars, including the prisoner transport area.
They will also connect with the officers’ current body-worn cameras to provide more footage of police contacts.
The cameras are automatically activated when emergency lighting is engaged or the vehicle reaches certain speeds.
Sports complex report
The board will also review a report of events held the first year at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex.
The complex was the site of 32 major events (800 or more visitors), there were 6,000 estimated visitor days per weekend, 70,000 estimated hotel overnights, and an average of $250 was spent per day per visitor.
The complex saw 30 weeks of adult and youth league play, and there were 21 Rantoul youth teams/programs held at the complex.
Events bringing in an estimated 300,000 visitors are on the horizon for this year, according to the report.
Director Ryan Reid said the complex boosted area businesses, resulting in “long lines at restaurants, full hotel parking lots and whispers of increased tax revenue through tourism dollars.”
He said COVID-19 adversely affected the complex, including delays in supplies, illness and policies.
The complex hosted lacrosse and rugby events that had been originally scheduled at University of Illinois fields but had to be moved due to restrictions.
It also hosted activities ranging from movie nights to a Halloween event and open gym nights.
Because the community welcomed those events, Reid said additional unique ones are also planned for 2022.
TIF revenue bond refunding
The board will also be asked to approve refunding of 2013 tax-increment-financing district revenue bonds to Bernardi Securities to take advantage of current interest rates.
The board would then authorize Gilmore & Bell to proceed with the preparation to issue, sell and deliver the bonds at a more attractive interest rate.
The amount of the current bonds, which were used to fund construction at the industrial park, was not available.