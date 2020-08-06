’Things are still fluid,’ Oakwood High School Principal Tim Lee noted Wednesday, speaking for coronavirus-conscious school administrators from coast to coast, but most area districts have wrapped up at least the latest draft of a reopening plan.
Around here, it calls for every high school starting classes — some on-campus, some off, some a mix of the two — as early as next week and as late as next month. Here’s the subject-to-change schedule:
Academy: Aug. 20
Arcola: Aug. 19
Armstrong: Aug. 24
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond: Aug. 19
Bement: Aug. 17
Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin: Aug. 25
Blue Ridge: Aug. 19
Centennial: Aug. 24
Central: Aug. 24
Cerro Gordo: Aug. 17
Chrisman: Aug. 19
Cissna Park: Aug. 20
Clinton: Aug. 20
Danville: Aug. 31
DeLand-Weldon: Aug. 19
Fisher: Aug. 20
Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Aug. 24
GCMS: Aug. 19
Heritage: Aug. 18
Hoopeston Area: Aug. 20
Iroquois West: Aug. 19
Judah Christian: Aug. 20
Mahomet-Seymour: Aug. 19
Milford: Aug. 24
Monticello: Sept. 2
Oakland: Aug. 17
Oakwood: Aug. 26
Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Aug. 19
Rantoul: Aug. 20
St. Joseph Ogden: Aug. 17
St. Thomas More: Aug. 13
Salt Fork: Aug. 20
Schlarman: Aug. 18
Sullivan: Aug. 17
Tuscola: Aug. 24
Uni: Aug. 18
Unity: Aug. 19
Urbana: Aug. 24
Villa Grove: Aug. 20
Watseka: Aug. 19
Westville: Aug. 24