Social-distancing requirements force Tommy Wright and other members of the Urbana High School marching band’s percussion section onto Iowa Street as band camp continues Wednesday in a field next to the school.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
’Things are still fluid,’ Oakwood High School Principal Tim Lee noted Wednesday, speaking for coronavirus-conscious school administrators from coast to coast, but most area districts have wrapped up at least the latest draft of a reopening plan.

Around here, it calls for every high school starting classes — some on-campus, some off, some a mix of the two — as early as next week and as late as next month. Here’s the subject-to-change schedule:

Academy: Aug. 20

Arcola: Aug. 19

Armstrong: Aug. 24

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond: Aug. 19

Bement: Aug. 17

Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin: Aug. 25

Blue Ridge: Aug. 19

Centennial: Aug. 24

Central: Aug. 24

Cerro Gordo: Aug. 17

Chrisman: Aug. 19

Cissna Park: Aug. 20

Clinton: Aug. 20

Danville: Aug. 31

DeLand-Weldon: Aug. 19

Fisher: Aug. 20

Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Aug. 24

GCMS: Aug. 19

Heritage: Aug. 18

Hoopeston Area: Aug. 20

Iroquois West: Aug. 19

Judah Christian: Aug. 20

Mahomet-Seymour: Aug. 19

Milford: Aug. 24

Monticello: Sept. 2

Oakland: Aug. 17

Oakwood: Aug. 26

Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Aug. 19

Rantoul: Aug. 20

St. Joseph Ogden: Aug. 17

St. Thomas More: Aug. 13

Salt Fork: Aug. 20

Schlarman: Aug. 18

Sullivan: Aug. 17

Tuscola: Aug. 24

Uni: Aug. 18

Unity: Aug. 19

Urbana: Aug. 24

Villa Grove: Aug. 20

Watseka: Aug. 19

Westville: Aug. 24