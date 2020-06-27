URBANA — A federal prosecutor who handles child-pornography cases said staying home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus has had the hideous consequence of more engagement in child pornography.
“There has definitely been an uptick in the number … since mid-March in all of the Central District,” said Elly Peirson, based in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Urbana. “My colleagues in the other branch offices (Rock Island, Peoria and Springfield) are equally as busy.”
While the number of actual child-pornography cases filed locally by federal authorities in April and May 2020 compared to the same time last year is not available, Peirson said the number of tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which acts as a starting point for many investigations, was three times as high in April 2020 compared with the same month last year.
“What we have seen is, as a result of school closures, there is an increase of children online. I think that desensitizes them to being in a position where they are exposed more than normal and therefore increases their risk,” Peirson said.
Because they can multitask so quickly, she said, children, particularly tweens, may be on their computer for educational reasons and have another screen open to their preferred social media, something that might not be readily noticeable to a caretaker.
“Through that, perpetrators are targeting minors. It’s obviously not through education platforms,” she said.
“Children are just spending a lot more time behind a screen, and their caregivers are not seeing that as potentially dangerous activity.
“The other aspect of the increase we are seeing is perpetrators are spending more time online. We are seeing more child-pornography trafficking because they are engaging in group behavior. They are connecting with other like-minded individuals,” Peirson said.
Further, they are “freely talking” on sites on what is known as the “dark web” “about how COVID-19 has created increased opportunities for them to exploit children,” Peirson said.
Cybertips come from Internet service providers such as Comcast or AT&T or social-media providers like Facebook and Kik Messenger, she said. Some use software to detect pornographic images; others use humans.
The service provider is able to say a geographic area where the suspected illegal viewing of child pornography is happening, then refers it to the appropriate agency.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has a “Crimes Against Children Task Force” which has agreements with local law enforcement to investigate tips. That office has paid for certain detectives to receive training in how to ferret out pornography and take the necessary steps to build a prosecutable case.
Dwayne Roelfs is a Champaign County sheriff’s investigator who looks into sex crimes against children. A detective for 20 years, he’s handled sex crimes, including child-pornography cases, most of his investigative career.
“It may not be children in our community, but they are children from somewhere. They are real people,” said Roelfs of the victims in the “disturbing” images viewed mostly by adult males.
“Sometimes these are victims who have been identified through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. … They have analysts who will review images and say, ‘This looks like a child we’ve seen before.’ The exploitation is that the images get shared repeatedly,” he said.
“When an individual in our state shares it, it’s like a contagion. It has the potential to spread more rapidly in groups. Facebook Messenger has groups now. I have seen it going on in that realm,” he said, explaining how a person progresses from mere possession of pornography to the more serious crimes of distribution and trafficking.
“What happens is, there is this curiosity component that draws you in and sucks you down a hole and it gets more risky,” he said. “A lot of guys deny any sexual gratification behind it, but there’s got to be a reason for keeping it.”
With increased computer time for children comes increased risk, Peirson said.
“Not having that filter of face-to-face education where they are with trusted adults and have time away from computer screens really has made children very vulnerable,” she observed. “And our perpetrators are home and spending more time behind a screen and have access to children at a time when they necessarily wouldn’t.”
She encourages parents, guardians and caregivers to check in regularly with their children about their computer usage.
“Monitor their online activity. Discuss openly whom they are ‘friends’ with on the various social platforms,” she said. “Discuss their privacy settings and why their online privacy is important. Be aware of changes to their mood or other signs of depression or anxiety.
“It is particularly difficult in these COVID-19-plagued times to limit children’s online activity, since that is often the only way they are connected to friends, but increasing the level of communication between children and their adult caregivers will hopefully limit children’s exposure to online predators,” Peirson said.