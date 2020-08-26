PAXTON — For about a week and a half, Ken and Anna Kupferschmid’s world extended just a few feet — from their bedroom to the living room and bathroom. They didn’t have the energy to do anything else.
They had no appetite and ate only because they had to, because it was required with the medicine they took. Their world involved extreme aches, fever and pain.
More than three weeks since they first started exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus, the rural Paxton couple are seeing brighter days. They both planned to head back to work at Kraft Foods this week.
Not that they’re looking forward to it, but it beats life in the COVID-19 lane.
On the “miserable index,” said Ken Kupferschmid, 58, “it was like, ‘God, either get me better or take me home.’”
Added his wife, who is 53: “We just bounced between Tylenol and Advil. That’s what the doctor told us.”
They were also prescribed steroids and a Z-Pak — antibiotics designed to prevent pneumonia.
When they initially visited their family doctor, he said they both had bad sinus infections, and they did not request to take the COVID-19 test.
The prescriptions he wrote for them, he said, were the same for that ailment as for the virus.
Three days later, not feeling any better, they went back to the doctor, took the COVID-19 test and were positive.
Both have practically recovered from an illness that has taken so many lives worldwide. Their 26-year-old son, Judah, who was living with them before returning to college in Chicago recently, exhibited a few much milder symptoms, while Ken’s 88-year-old mother, Lora, has not gotten the virus. Both have been tested, and results came back negative.
“It’s been a journey, I’ll tell you what,” Ken said. “I’m just about (recovered). There’s one last little corner I need to get around, and I haven’t been able to quite make that. I’m just doing projects around my place.”
Kupferschmid said he still tires easily, his right ear is plugged up, which he plans to get looked at, and he still has soreness in his chest, although neither he nor his wife had trouble breathing during the darkest days.
“We were achy, very, very achy, from head to toe,” Anna said. “You get tired of laying down, and you sit up, and then you get lightheaded. And we lived on painkillers. Every 10 hours when it wore off, your fever went up.”
Neither knows where they got the virus.
Ken works in an area of Kraft where he is not around people. After first experiencing the symptoms on Monday, July 27, he worked three more days that week.
Two days after his symptoms started, his wife started feeling the same.
“When I left (for work), I felt fine, and then I came home sick,” she said.
She went back in to work the next Monday, Aug. 3, but that was it.
“She said, ‘I can’t do this anymore’ and said, ‘I’m going to the doctor,’” Ken said.
The symptoms only got worse.
“When you got the fever down, you actually felt pretty good because all the aches were gone,” she said, “but you didn’t have the strength. You were very weak. You just shuffled everywhere you went.”
The recovery was a slow process. They’ll never want to relive the August experience. Both shed some pounds, but it’s not a weight-loss program either would recommend.
Ken said his attitude on the disease hasn’t changed much. He wasn’t a fan of masks before, and he still isn’t, but he will wear them around other people because that’s what’s expected.
“I still don’t think it’s good for (people) to be breathing their own air like that,” he said. “It needs to run its course, and people need to get it, build their immune system and move on.”
He said their doctor encouraged them to wear masks when they’re around other people but not outside when they are away from everyone, and not in the car.
“I know COVID takes lives, but so do other things; so do car accidents and everything else,” Anna said.
Their doctor, in practice for 40 years, said society sees new viruses every year and was of the opinion, “ You need to let it run its course,” but he acknowledged he was in the minority.
Like most people these days, the Kupferschmids hadn’t gotten out much before they got sick. They’d travel back and forth to work and to Walmart.
Now, they’re glad they feel good enough to get outside and enjoy the weather.
“We had two local churches praying for us, and family and friends from Peru to South Carolina to Alaska,” Ken said. “We could definitely feel those prayers. For whatever reason, God had a purpose in all of this.”