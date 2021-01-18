SAVOY — With east central Illinois moving to Tier 1, the Savoy 16 theater is planning to reopen Friday.

"We've got a lot of work to do within the next 72 hours," Phoenix Theaters CEO Phil Zacheretti said. "We should be ready by Friday."

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Phoenix Theatres Entertainment LLC announced in December that it would manage the theater, which was previously run by Goodrich Quality Theatres.

Zacheretti said the theater is waiting on health department inspections to determine whether it can open with prepared food.

“We have not had our health inspections yet,” Phoenix Theaters CEO Phil Zacheretti said. “But we would still be able to open with limited food items that have to be prepackaged.”

He also said the Imax screen still needs to be serviced, so “I’m not sure if that will be ready by Friday,” he said. But “All the other screens will be.”

Savoy Village President Joan Dykstra said she's excited for the theater to reopen.

"I'm just really looking forward to safely going to a movie," she said.

The Savoy 16 has been idle since March, after it was closed due to state COVID-19 restrictions and later for good after Goodrich Quality Theatres filed for bankruptcy.