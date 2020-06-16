SAVOY — An employee at the Schnucks grocery in Savoy has tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced.
The employee last worked at the store Friday, and didn’t have any symptoms that day, according to Schnucks.
After learning about the employee testing positive, Schnucks said it scheduled a third-party vendor to disinfect the area where the employee worked and common areas such as the restroom and break room.
Store employees are required to wear company-provided face masks and customers are also asked to wear face coverings in the store.
Among several other precautions, Schnucks said it has been taking employees’ temperatures at the beginning of their shifts and questioning them about coronavirus symptoms.
The company has also installed floor signs to help with social distancing and Plexiglas barriers at the checkout lanes and service counter.
Schnucks said it is also running hourly announcements to remind employees to disinfect high-touch areas. And employees and customers are being reminded through announcements every 15 minutes about the importance of social distancing.