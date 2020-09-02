As the school drew to a close, Mahomet-Seymour Superintendent Lindsey Hall began crafting an email to send to her staff, congratulating them for making it through Day 1 of a bizarre year unscathed.
Then, she received the news she was dreading, even if she expected it at some point: Two students at Middletown Prairie Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
“I was like, ‘Well, I guess this is how this is going to go,’” Hall said. “Because every day is new, every day is different. We’ve had so many twists and turns. And so I didn’t expect it on Day 1, but I knew eventually we were always going to deal with positive cases.”
They reacted, Hall said, by communicating with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and deep-cleaning those rooms while students form those two classes learned in other spaces.
On Tuesday — two weeks later — teachers and staff members stood outside the school, taking the temperatures of students as they made their way into the school. After a scary start to the school year, Middletown Prairie hasn’t seen a spread in cases to this point.
Mahomet-Seymour was the first of four area districts to announce positive COVID-19 tests during the first few weeks of school. While each case differed, reaction had to be swift, with administrators pulling out seating charts for classrooms and buses to quickly give information to the health department for the purposes of contact tracing.
“You’re trying to collect information,” said Paxton-Buckley-Loda Superintendent Cliff McClure, whose district reported two cases last week. “You prepare for the likelihood that something like this would happen. The procedures were in place with our health department, the procedures were in place for our school nurses, the procedures were in place for our admin team.”
Change of direction at Salt Fork
Salt Fork Superintendent Phil Cox thought contact tracing and quarantining would be enough when the first case was reported at the district’s high school on Aug. 22. But when three more cases were reported over the ensuing five days and at least one other case was suspected, the number of quarantined students began to add up.
Cox worried that infections would multiply, so he decided the district would go all remote for two weeks.
“At first, when we saw the initial cases we thought we had a pretty good system in place with our seating charts to quickly identify who the kids were that needed to be quarantined because of exposure,” Cox said. “But we just got to the point when we had the last one on Thursday where, between Saturday and Thursday we had four positives and three in a four-day period. In addition, we were having an increasing number of students at the high school who were in quarantine as a result of the positive cases … And so we were just seeing an increasing number of kids who were at home … and we just felt like we kind of needed to do a reset at the high school only.”
An issue for Salt Fork is that the school can’t physically fit the 214 students who were going to school in-person, all at once, while maintaining 6 feet of distance. Cox said the school will look at seating charts before students return to make sure space is maximized and students are spread out as much as possible.
Rantoul keeping options open
In Rantoul City Schools, Superintendent Michelle Ramage made sure as few students would have to quarantine as possible. Only 12 students are allowed on a bus at a time, and half of those who chose the in-person option go to school at one time.
That meant that when Ramage received calls from two parents of J.W. Eater Junior High students, telling her about positive tests, it wasn’t difficult to identify the students and teachers who were within 6 feet for a period of 15 minutes, the time and distance that would require a quarantine.
There were none.
“We were able to discover very, very quickly and very, very easily that no one was within close contact,” Ramage said. “Because the staff were doing what they were supposed to be doing, ensuring that students were six feet apart, that was why we were able to not have to send anybody else home. That, I was very impressed with. We put in some pretty strict parameters from the beginning, and this is why … If we had 50 students on a bus, a lot of students would have had to go home.”
Even so, Ramage said that additional parents decided to switch to the remote-learning option after they were notified of the cases. The inevitability of the virus invading their children’s school is no longer theoretical.
“It hit us: It came, it’s here,” Ramage said. “There’s more realization that, at any given time, you could be told that your child has to be home for 14 days, and that takes some time for some of our families who work to process, so I think they realize how quickly that can happen and give that for a reason for wanting to do it at home.”
Cox, who had heard reports of students meeting after school hours without masks or social distancing, hopes that realization spurs action in his community.
“My hope is that people will consider decisions they make outside of school and the impact of what that can have on what we’re doing,” Cox said. “We basically said, ‘Hey, look, let’s try to sacrifice for the next two weeks, stay home, try to make sure we’re practicing social distancing and hopefully there’s light at the end of the tunnel and we can return to school on Sept. 14.’ ”