CHAMPAIGN — Appointments in Champaign County for second COVID-19 booster shots are expected to begin next week, and they’re coming at a time when a new variant is gaining fast.
A week ago, about half the tests being done on the University of Illinois campus were the very contagious BA.2 “stealth” omicron subvariant, and this week, that has grown to more than 75 percent, according to Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the second booster shots for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Tuesday, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quickly followed with a recommendation of a second booster for people 50 and older who are at least four months past their original booster shots.
People who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a second booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
Vaid said the health district will be offering 100 to 150 second booster appointment times a day at its headquarters at 201 W. Kenyon Road, C, while continuing to also offer first and second shots to those who haven’t yet gotten them, he said.
Information about how to make an appointment was expected to be announced soon, Vaid said.
The health district has a grant through the state that runs through the end of the year, and will continue providing the vaccines for both the insured and uninsured without charge, he said.
Local health officials are expecting a few thousand people to want second booster shots in the first couple of weeks, and Vaid said there will also be ample opportunities for them through local health providers and at retail sites.
Vaid said the health district has enough vaccine available for the first couple of weeks of boosters and can order more.
The health district will be expecting people coming for boosters to self-attest, rather than asking for verification, that they are the right age for the second shots and are at least four months past their original booster, he said.
While federal funds are running out to reimburse doctors and other health providers for tests and vaccinations, Carle Health spokeswoman Brittany Simon said those who are uninsured can continue to schedule a test or vaccination at a participating Carle location and won’t be billed for those services.
Carle is currently providing testing and vaccinations through its primary-care offices and convenient-care locations, Simon said.
Christie Clinic Clinical Services Director Michelle Antonacci said it will administer second booster shots for its own age-eligible patients in limited primary-care offices, and an administration fee may apply to some patients.
“If patients have an upcoming appointment, they are encouraged to discuss their eligibility with their primary-care provider,” she said.