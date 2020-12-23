CHAMPAIGN — As lawyers were working on a settlement agreement for Merry-Ann’s Diner calling for indoor dining at that restaurant to cease, public-health officials suspended the health permit at yet another local establishment said to be defying a state order intended to slow down the spread of COVID-19.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Environmental Health Director Jim Roberts said the health permit for American Legion Post 71, 107 N. Broadway, U, was suspended Tuesday for continuing to serve customers indoors.
It was the seventh health permit local health officials recently suspended in Champaign County after owners disregarded warnings and continued indoor service — currently prohibited by the state at bars and restaurants.
The health district suspended the health permit for Merry-Ann’s Diner, 1510 S. Neil St., C, on Dec. 9, and the city of Champaign subsequently issued an emergency suspension of the diner’s food-and-beverage license.
The status of Merry-Ann’s suspended city license was continued at an administrative hearing Tuesday before city Clerk Marilyn Banks after lawyers for the diner and the city said they were finalizing a settlement agreement.
Under the proposed settlement, Merry-Ann’s would cease indoor dining service, said Thomas DeVore, the diner’s attorney, at a hearing conducted Tuesday on Zoom.
The city and diner are in agreement that as long as Merry-Ann’s health permit is suspended, the city license is also suspended, and that the city license won’t be reinstated until the health district reinstates the health permit, DeVore said.
The city requires food-and-drink establishments to have both a valid health permit and a valid city license to operate.
“Hopefully by tomorrow, we will have both these things resolved,” DeVore said.
Guy Hall, a Champaign attorney serving as the hearing officer for the Merry-Ann’s case, continued the hearing to 3 p.m. Jan. 5 but also said that is a placeholder date and time and the matter could be resolved before then.
In addition to Merry-Ann’s and American Legion Post 71, health district officials have suspended health permits at Apple Dumplin’ at 2014 N. High Cross Road, U; Lil Buford’s at 102 N. Long St., Tolono; Not Too Far Bar at 203 Chapin St., Ivesdale; Billy Bob’s at 105 E. Broadway, Ogden; and Red Wheel restaurant at 741 Broadmeadow, Rantoul, all for continuing to serve indoors.
Red Wheel’s health permit was quickly reinstated the next day after the owners agreed to correct the violation and pay a reinstatement fee for their health permit.
Next up is a hearing on Apple Dumplin’ set for 9:30 a.m. today before Champaign County Judge Benjamin Dyer.
Dyer issued a temporary restraining order last week forbidding Apple Dumplin’ to operate without a valid health permit, and the hearing today was set to determine a longer-term resolution.