Does your underlying health condition make you eligible sooner for a COVID-19 vaccination?
Illinois’ newly expanded Phase 1B eligibility group includes those ages 16-64 with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, diabetes, a heart condition, pulmonary disease, sickle-cell disease, disabilities and those who are pregnant, obese or have an impaired immune system, according to Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Obesity is considered an underlying health condition because, like several chronic diseases, it raises the chance for a severe case of COVID-19.
To know if you fall into the obesity range, you can check your body mass index, which is calculated based on your weight and height. A BMI of 30 or greater is considered obese.
For example, someone who is 5-foot-8 would be considered obese at a weight of 198 pounds or higher.
Vaid said nobody will asked to verify their underlying health conditions when they come to be vaccinated in Champaign County.
DEBRA PRESSEY