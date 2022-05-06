CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County’s last free community-wide testing sites for COVID-19 operated by the SHIELD CU program are coming to an end soon.
SHIELD CU, the COVID-19 testing partnership between the University of Illinois and OSF HealthCare, will close one of its two free testing sites in Champaign County — the one at Campus Recreation Center East — on May 13.
SHIELD testing will be consolidated at the other site at Parkland College, with hours expanded at Parkland until it also closes, an OSF official said.
The Parkland site, along with the one at Danville Area Community College, will both end on or about June 30, when the program’s contract with the state runs out, according to Christina Romero, an OSF supervisor overseeing the SHIELD CU testing program.
The June 30 closing is based on state funds being available through that date, Romero said, but “as of now, we are not aware of any shortages.”
The Parkland site is currently open five days a week. With the closing of the CRCE site, the Parkland site will be open six days a week, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until June 30, Romero said.
The DACC site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays through June 30, and both sites will be closed daily from 11:30 a.m. to noon, she said.
Kraig Wagenecht, senior director of research partnerships at the UI, said SHIELD CU testing will be consolidated at Parkland soon because of some upcoming work to be done on the CRCE facility.
Campus SHIELD testing will also be consolidated to one site at the Illini Union starting May 16, he said.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid said the testing site at Parkland should be able to handle the current community needs for now. But he’s concerned about how the need will be met after that site also closes.
After the state’s community testing site at Market Place mall and Carle’s drive-thru testing site in Champaign both closed in late March, SHIELD CU has continued to offer free saliva testing at the two Champaign-Urbana sites and single Danville site under contract with the state.
To set up another free community testing site and cover the cost “would be an expensive proposition,” Vaid said.
There are still some remaining options for now. Local pharmacies continue to offer COVID-19 testing and will bill patients’ health insurance, Vaid said.
CVS spokesman Matt Blanchette said there is no cost for COVID-19 testing for the uninsured at a CVS pharmacy or MinuteClinic, and insured patients shouldn’t have any out-of-pocket costs.
In addition to pharmacy testing, local medical providers are still testing patients with symptoms and in advance of procedures. And two or three privately operated test sites have popped up in the local community — though little is known about them and health officials have advised sticking with test sites that have been vetted.
With fewer people testing these days, health officials are relying on modeling and wastewater testing to get a clearer picture of the level of COVID-19 in the community, Vaid said.
Since mid-April, Champaign County has been averaging about 100 new cases a day, sometimes more, and the number of currently active cases in the county has remained in the 500s to 600s, Vaid said — but that’s based only on what’s being reported.
Based on national modeling, he said, the level in the community is likely seven to eight times higher since the majority of people aren’t testing at all and many of those who do are using rapid tests at home.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 has ranged from about five to eight on any given day for the past several weeks. But it picked up this week, from five on Monday to 15 on Thursday, the health district reported.
The health district and local health providers are continuing to provide booster shots, with a second booster still recommended only for adults 50 and older and those with chronic health conditions.
Second booster shots for healthier adults and youths under 50 haven’t yet been recommended.
Vaid said the health district has been providing about 10 booster shots a day on a walk-in basis Monday through Thursday, but has averaged about 100 each Friday when appointments are available. For today, all 135 appointment slots for second boosters at the health district were full, but there were still several openings for May 13.
Carle Health is offering booster shots by appointment on Saturday and again May 14-15 at two of its clinics in Champaign-Urbana. To schedule, call the its COVID-19 hot line at 217-902-6100.