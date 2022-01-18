CHAMPAIGN — Now that many patients infected with COVID-19 are being released from isolation in half the time, the number of local cases considered to be currently active has taken a nosedive.
In Champaign County, the number of active cases fell by the thousands over the past weekend — from 6,681 on Saturday to 2,602 on Monday.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District officials said that’s partly due to isolation ending for those who became infected during the holiday-season surge.
But it’s mostly because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently shortened the recommended isolation time from 10 days to five days for people who test positive without symptoms or whose symptoms resolve within the first five days, health district Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid said Monday.
Once the isolation period ends, people who have tested positive are no longer considered to have active cases — though those released from isolation after five days are still advised to wear masks around others for five additional days.
The full impact of the return of University of Illinois students on both new and active case counts has yet to be seen. Students are required to have a negative test before Jan. 24 to return to in-person classes.
While the number of currently active cases fell substantially over the weekend, Champaign County still added 775 new positive tests Monday — and a total 2,069 new positive tests for Saturday, Sunday and Monday combined.
COVID-19 hospitalizations still remained on the higher side.
There were 45 county residents hospitalized as of Monday. And Carle Health reported that Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, which serves a broader area than Champaign County, was caring for 143 COVID-19 patients, 17 of them in intensive care.