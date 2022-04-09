CHAMPAIGN — To get, or not to get, that second booster shot? Or, to get it now or wait?
Appointments for second boosters through the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District were largely filled for the first week, but there are plenty of times still available through April 22.
“The demand is a little bit lower than we expected,” health district Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid said.
Demand may be going elsewhere, to doctor’s offices or drugstores. Some people who signed up initially canceled in favor of getting second shots through their physicians’ offices, Vaid said.
“And that’s a good thing,” he said. “I would encourage that they talk to their provider on the risks and benefits.”
Second boosters have been approved and endorsed for anyone age 50 and older (and younger with certain health conditions) at least four months past the first booster shot.
Dr. Robert Healy, chief medical quality officer at Carle Health, said Carle is seeing interest in second boosters from its patients, who are being asked to schedule times through their primary-care doctors.
These second boosters were made available at a time of unknowns — with COVID-19 at a currently lower transmission level, will there be another surge, and if so, when, and will it be still another new variant? All that makes it tricky to choose the right time to get another booster, Healy said.
Carle has been seeing a slight uptick in the number of cases processed by its own lab, though “nothing dramatic” and it’s still too soon to know what that might mean, he said.
There’s been a slight uptick in the number of active cases in Champaign County, 365 as of Friday, which Vaid said isn’t concerning at this point.
A lot of the new positives are coming from the University of Illinois campus, and may still be an effect of spring-break travel that can take two or three weeks to work its way through the system, he said.
Staying up to date on recommended booster shots is one of the protective measures being advised by the Illinois Department of Public Health, which reported Friday that COVID-19 case rates are no longer declining and have risen in some areas of the state and plateaued in others over the past two weeks, though hospitalizations and deaths are still low.
Healy said those who got the first booster shots have some remaining protection from that. But given the difficulty of trying to time when another surge might hit, the simplest recommendation for those eligible for a booster is to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation and get it sooner rather than later, he said.
Dr. Matthew Kresca, a Christie Clinic internal-medicine physician, said Christie providers are also making booster shots available in their offices — though many patients still need their first booster shots.
He said people at higher risk for serious disease and illness from COVID-19, such as people who have multiple health conditions or older adults over 65 with at least one health condition would probably benefit from that second booster shot after they’re four months past their first one.
That’s with one caveat, Kresca said — the antibody boost from the second booster will be relatively short-lived, though that additional shot may continue to help protect through the summer.
While any risk from vaccine has been extremely low, Kresca advises healthy age-eligible adults to discuss the potential benefit versus risk with their individual doctors.
Kresca, too, said the first booster is still offering good protection against serious illness and death, depending on age and other risk factors. And those who are fully vaccinated and got the first booster and then were still infected with the omicron variant are “very well protected” for now, he said.
“A lot of this comes down to your individual risk,” he said.
Those wishing to sign up for appointments for a second booster through the health district can go to bit.ly/ 3NRbJOF.