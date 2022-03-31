CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District has opened registration for appointments for second COVID-19 booster shots.
Appointments are available between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. starting Monday through April 22 at the health district office at 201 W. Kenyon Road, C. People can sign up at https://bit.ly/cuphdsecondboosters.
The second shots have been authorized for all adults 50 and older and those 12 and older with conditions that leave their immune systems compromised.
Booster shots will also be available by appointment through Promise Healthcare, Christie Clinic, Carle Health, OSF HealthCare and at some drugstores.