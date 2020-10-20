URBANA — Six people in custody at the Champaign County Satellite Jail in Urbana have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Sheriff Dustin Heuerman.
All of the infected inmates have been isolated in separate spaces and away from other prisoners, he said.
Five of the cases are likely related, with the first discovered Sunday in a prisoner who was tested at Carle Foundation Hospital when he was taken there for a procedure.
Four other incoming prisoners who were in the same area were then tested and found to be positive, the sheriff said. The sixth case was found late Monday, and that is thought to be unrelated, Heuerman said.
None of the infected prisoners have symptoms, he said.
Those six boost the total number of coronavirus infections at the jail to 15 since the first case there May 27, he said.
Heuerman said precautions being taken since the start of the pandemic include keeping incoming prisoners in booking until they see a judge, then sending them to a 14-day housing before they are housed with others at the jail.
“We realize, with ... community spread ... we wouldn’t be able to keep it out of the jail,” he said. “But our goal was to keep it out of the general population, and I think we’ve been successful.”