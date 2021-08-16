URBANA — The Champaign County Jail has six inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19, the highest number it has seen at any one time throughout the pandemic, according to Shannon Barrett, chief deputy with the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff’s office has transferred 30 prisoners, all COVID-19-free, from both the downtown Urbana and satellite jails to the DeWitt County Jail in Clinton to free up more space for quarantine, she said. Most were from the downtown jail.
All six who are infected arrived at the jail with COVID-19 and have been isolated, Barrett said.
All incoming prisoners are quarantined for 14 days upon arrival to help keep COVID-19 from spreading in the jail, but arrests are also up, putting more demand on space, Barrett said.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said late last month that the jail is also critically under-staffed.
The county board is set to vote Thursday on a resolution that would add $40,000 to the sheriff's budget this year to fund sign-on bonuses for new correctional officers.