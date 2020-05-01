Coronavirus response | Slew of area high schools forced to scrap graduation plans
Just as many area high schools were putting the finishing touches on non-traditional events honoring the Class of 2020, a new directive from the state board of education is forcing many of them to scrap plans and call off graduation ceremonies scheduled for May.
It’s also left leaders of several local districts frustrated.
“I believe that it is almost an effort in futility to make plans because the only thing that is certain is that the governor’s office and the state board is going to change what we can and cannot do,” Armstrong Township Superintendent Bill Mulvaney said Thursday.
Bement Superintendent Sheila Greenwood said the new directive — which prohibits any sort of drive-thru or in-person ceremony, including ones in which students walk across a stage, one by one, far apart — “completely obliterates our plan. We are back to square one.”
“Very disappointing,” said Brian Brooks, superintendent at St. Joseph-Ogden, where many graduates and their families “were not very receptive to a 100-percent virtual graduation.”
“They wanted something a little more personal,” Brooks added, “and they really want to walk across that stage to get their diploma — even if it is one graduate at a time, with only a few family members present. That all got denied (Wednesday) night by the state for at least the month of May, it looks like, so we will plan for June.”
‘Sad for our kids’
Among the other high schools with similar plans that have been altered:
Monticello. The district is now shooting for a ceremony on June 13 or 14, with the hope that small group gatherings will be allowed by then, since the three options under consideration were all ruled off-limits.
One was a drive-thru ceremony, with students getting out of vehicles one at a time. The other two scenarios would have been captured on video and spliced together for a graduation movie — bringing students to the high school auditorium a few at a time to be recognized or visiting homes individually.
“Keep in mind,” Principal Adam Clapp wrote in a letter to families, “large group gatherings will more than likely not be allowed during the summer, so the hopes for a ‘traditional’ graduation ceremony in June, July or August are very slim.”
Rantoul. Plans are underway for a virtual ceremony, with the hope of holding something involving seniors walking across a stage in June.
“We had plans to bring in one student at a time, let them walk the stage and receive their diploma. We had what we thought was appropriate social distancing measures in place, but now we are back to trying to figure out a new plan,” Superintendent Scott Amerio said.
Salt Fork. Parents and seniors were notified Thursday that the filming scheduled for May 13 — of valedictorians’ speeches and of graduates, dressed in cap and gown, having their names read and receiving their diplomas — has been put on hold.
“We have just begun talking about how else we could honor our seniors,” said Superintendent Phil Cox, who’s holding out for a live summer ceremony if restrictions are lifted.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. “We had planned to do crossing-the-stage pictures one family at a time and now cannot,” Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said. “We have a rescheduled date of June 27th we hope comes to be. Just sad for our kids.”
Tuscola. Similar plans have been changed — to what will now be a virtual graduation video using graduates’ yearbook photos. Students will be provided their diplomas at a later date, Superintendent Robert Richardson said.
Bement. Canceled: the car parade through town; the drone that was to capture the Class of 2020 — spaced far apart — throwing their caps in the air for a keepsake video; and the invitations to up to four family members per student to attend a ceremony in the gym in which seniors would receive their diplomas from a board member while Principal Doug Kepley read a few lines about each of them.
“We won’t let it stop us from finding a way to celebrate our seniors. We will just start brainstorming all over again,” Greenwood said. “It’s just hard to keep having obstacles thrown in our path. All of the plans that we had laid out were very safe and respectful of all the safety recommendations that we have in place.”
Westville. If allowed, a live ceremony as late as early July remains an option. So is pushing back the planned virtual ceremony, during which seniors would come to school individually and be filmed receiving their diplomas and turning their tassels.
“If filming students individually is ultimately deemed not to be an option, that will force us to become even more creative in how we properly recognize our seniors in a safe and significant manner,” Superintendent Seth Miller said.
Geddis: Worth the wait
Other area districts — including Arcola, Danville, Mahomet-Seymour and Paxton-Buckley-Loda — hadn’t gotten to the final stages of planning virtual ceremonies when ISBE issued its new directive.
Good thing for them, Danville Superintendent Alicia Geddis said Thursday.
“Initially, I received some criticism for not announcing plans and details for graduation earlier. Our delayed response has proven to be beneficial,” Geddis said. “I was adamant about communicating plans after we had written guidelines and directives from ISBE.
“The Class of 2020 is suffering from the loss of the second half of their senior year and many of the highlights that accompany this time of the year. We did not want to add to that disappointment, so we were very careful about waiting before we communicated with them.”
The plan for seniors in Champaign’s Unit 4 remains unchanged for now, Superintendent Susan Zola said — virtual graduations in late May, with the hope of in-person ceremonies in late July.
News-Gazette