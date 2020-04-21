URBANA — In the pre-coronavirus days, Diane and John Marlin would look forward to extended visits with their two grandsons every weekend.
They’d take the boys, ages 4 and 7, to a park on Saturday afternoons. They’d play Legos and watch movies with them. And before the kids went home on Sunday morning, there would be a pancake breakfast.
All that’s gone for now, said Diane Marlin, who serves as mayor of Urbana.
“It’s killing us,” she said. “We’re like all the other grandparents who just dote on our grandchildren and love them to pieces.”
Sheltering at home — with adult kids and grandchildren sheltering at home somewhere else — has been rough on families everywhere. There are video calls and phone visits. There’s waving at each other through windows.
But no hugs.
To her fellow grandparents, “what I would say right now is I feel your pain,” Marlin said. “But we need to stay apart for now.”
Among those sharing the pain are Dottie and Jim Davito of Urbana, grandparents to eight, five of the children local — including, Dottie Davito said, an 18-month-old she can’t pick up and hold.
Pre-pandemic, they were used to seeing their local grandkids about every day and making a trip to Effingham once a week to spend the day with two more.
Now, they’re confined to calls and online visits — plus some socially distant in-person time outside a couple times a week with the local grandkids.
With older adults at greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, their kids have been adamant about keeping a safe distance to protect them, Davito said.
“It is really hard,” she said. “We did not get together for Easter.”
Jamie Mullin’s daughter, Jordan, was born in October, the first grandchild on both sides of the family.
Mullin said she and husband John, of Monticello, are staying in touch with their parents with things like cards, pictures and remote visits on Zoom and FaceTime.
That’s important for a family that works in health care, said Mullin, who works in public relations for Carle. Her husband is a volunteer firefighter, her mother is a visiting nurse and mother-in-law runs an assisted-living facility, she said.
“We want to follow the guidance we know works best to keep us safe but more importantly protect others, since most of our family interacts with a more vulnerable population,” she said. “We would feel terrible if we were carriers of the virus and spread it to others with drastic consequences. So we stay put.”
Mullin’s mother-in-law, Rita Mullin of Geneseo, said she’s come to see the blessing of technology to stay connected to family.
“You can’t hold or cuddle her, but you can see her reactions,” she said of her baby granddaughter. “There’s times when I feel like she sees me on the screen and smiles.”
Her son and daughter-in-law recently recorded a Jordan belly laugh and texted it to her, Rita Mullin said.
“On rough days, I listen to that,” she said.
Jamie Mullin said they’ve seen grandparents visiting with grandchildren through doors and windows, “but we’re too far apart for that.”
So she and her husband recently sent the grandparents life-sized paper outines of Jordan, with a photo of Jordan’s face on the head, for them to snuggle with.
Rita Mullin dressed the picture in a little pink outfit.
“I’m looking at this, and thought, I can dress this up and pretend,” she said.
Marlin said it’s especially hard seeing her daughter and other parents struggle as they work from home, take care of their children and home-school them without their parents being able to come over and help.
She and her husband haven’t done outdoor visits with their grandkids, Marlin said. She feels it would too hard to maintain that safe distance.
“I’d want to run over and hug them,” she said.
Millions of grandchildren live far away from their grandparents, Marlin said, but she thinks having your grandchildren live nearby and not being able to see them right now is particularly hard.
“So close, and yet so far,” she said.