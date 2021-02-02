URBANA — University of Illinois officials are pleased with how few cases of COVID-19 have been detected so far this semester.
Unlike in the fall, when the UI was averaging 60 new cases a day a week into classes — and rising — it is now averaging fewer than 20 a day.
The UI started the semester a week later than scheduled to give students more time to get tested when they arrive. Students were also required to test negative twice before they could enter campus buildings.
Chancellor Robert Jones also asked students to participate only in essential activities until Feb. 8, citing concerns about the more contagious COVID-19 variants.
Marty Burke, a chemistry professor leading the UI’s COVID-19 containment efforts, credited these steps, as well as higher compliance among students this semester.
“We did make key strategic changes this time that we think are being very helpful,” he said. And “our undergraduates have been great. I think we all learned together about how important compliance is, and everyone is doing their part.”
Compared to last semester, Burke said there’s been “a very low number of parties” reported.
“Certainly compared to what happened last year, absolutely, there’s much better compliance,” he said. “We’re seeing it directly impact the numbers. That’s the difference.”
UI epidemiologist Rebecca Smith was expecting more students to bring cases to campus when they arrived, since COVID-19 numbers are still relatively high around the country. But that hasn’t been much of an issue.
“We’re still investigating this, but it seems that fewer people have come back,” Smith said. “It could also be that … the students at UIUC have learned how to protect themselves. It could be they just had a lower infection rate back home than the general population because they learned what it takes to stay safe.”
“We don’t know, but we are happy about it,” she added.
Because the return was staggered this semester, the testing operation didn’t see the huge spike in tests it had in the fall, when on one day more than 17,000 people submitted saliva samples.
And the number of tests each day has been more balanced compared to last semester, Smith said.
“People have adjusted. They’ve found the days that work with them,” she said.
At an academic Senate committee meeting Monday, Jones said planning for this semester began as far back as November.
“So far, the opening of the semester seems to be relatively calm and quiet,” he said.
He said there were some students who didn’t arrive on campus early enough to test negative twice more than three days apart.
“Unfortunately, there were more than just a few students who basically didn’t quite get the memo” and weren’t able to attend to get into their classroom, Jones said.
And, he said, the request that students participate in only essential activities should end Feb. 8.
But Jones, Smith and Burke all remain concerned about the more contagious variants and aren’t yet ready to exhale.
“I think I’m going to be worried until we get over next fall. I’m always going to be a bit concerned,” Smith said. “We’re happy that it’s gone well so far, but we are concerned about a few things.”
She cited the new variants, pandemic fatigue and relatedly, a resetting of expectations.
“It’s easy to say, ‘Well, we’ve been through the worst and relax.’ Unfortunately, we can’t do that,” Smith said.
With the new variants, Burke added, it’s especially important to keep the number of new cases low.
“We’re obviously very happy and grateful that this is the situation we’re in, but we’re also definitely not going to let our guard down,” he said. “The longer we can keep the numbers this low, the better to keep the variants from taking over. We hope to stay as low as possible for as long as possible, so we can get everyone vaccinated before the variants take over.”
“While vaccinations are clearly a welcome light at the end of the tunnel, it still is a very dark tunnel,” Jones said. “It’s a long tunnel with a bit of light at the end.”