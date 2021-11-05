CHAMPAIGN — Social gatherings both on the University of Illinois campus and in the rest of the community are believed to be part of the reason COVID-19 cases in Champaign County were trending up again Thursday.
There were 103 new cases countywide reported in a single day Thursday, along with an additional COVID-19 death, a man in his 50s.
The number of Champaign County cases that are currently active also shot up by 97, to a total of 466, with 124 of them in central Champaign ZIP code area 61820.
While Halloween gatherings likely helped drive up new COVID-19 infections, “we are still seeing cases among children,” said public health district Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid.
That’s been a concern for some time, he said.
While Champaign County has a high vaccination rate, Vaid said it’s important to keep in mind there are still unvaccinated children and adults in the community. And vaccinations for kids 5-11 are just beginning.
There are about 16,000 Champaign County children ages 5-11 and thousands more kids in the county who are younger than 5 and aren’t yet eligible for the vaccine, he said.
With Thanksgiving less than three weeks away and cold weather driving gatherings indoors, Vaid said he was hopeful shots for younger kids will have a big impact on lowering the spread of infection.
Vaccinations for kids 5-11 begin today in Champaign County, with appointment times for today and Saturday at the I Hotel and Conference Center, Champaign, all booked.
Carle Health opened up scheduling Thursday for pediatric Pfizer shots at the Kohl’s center for Saturday and Sunday and other weekends in November through carle.com and the MyCarle patient portal.
More appointment times for kids may also be opened at the I Hotel next week, Vaid said.
He’s also hopeful booster shots underway at the I Hotel, Kohl’s plaza and drugstores will also have an impact on reducing the spread of COVID-19. Several thousand booster shots have already been administered in Champaign County, he said.