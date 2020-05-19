RANTOUL — Even with the high unemployment rate, some businesses say they’re still having trouble hiring.
“There is a challenge to find workers right now,” said Cindy Somers, the owner of Spherion Staffing, which has offices in Champaign, Charleston, Decatur and Rantoul.
Many layoffs may be temporary, and some employees might not feel safe going back to work.
“There’s some health concerns and some personal concerns, and needing time to take care of families, and a lack of child care,” she said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty for people.”
But Somers said her clients do have plenty of openings.
Vista Outdoor in Rantoul, which makes products for Bell and Camelbak, has 84 positions available, Somers said.
“With bicycling being one of the few outdoor activities people can take part of, I think there’s been an increased demand for it,” Somers said. “That, coupled with just the general time of year and the weather, this would be the busier time of year anyway.”
She said the large facility is regularly cleaned.
“They’re wiping things down on a regular basis,” Somers said.