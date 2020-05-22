URBANA — The attorney for a St. Joseph gym that received a court order to close last week has appealed the decision, and the gym will remain shut while the legal machinations continue.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said that a hearing scheduled for Thursday before Judge Tom Difanis for a restraining order against The Zone, 109 N. Main St., was continued as part of an agreement between her and Thomas DeVore, the Greenville attorney representing the business.

“His appeal alleged that we failed to attach sufficient documentation to our request for the temporary restraining order,” Rietz said of DeVore’s filing with the Fourth District Appellate Court in Springfield. “Our response says his appeal was not timely because he didn’t seek dismissal of the emergency TRO in the trial court.”

Difanis granted the temporary order May 14 and it was served that afternoon at the business, where people were working out. A sheriff’s deputy stood by while they left.

Rietz had presented Difanis with evidence that the gym had reopened in violation of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order that such non-essential venues remain closed until the spread of coronavirus has substantially slowed.

However, the business reopened May 13 in defiance of the order, following a May 6 letter that DeVore sent to Rietz; Sheriff Dustin Heuerman; and Krista Jones, president of the Champaign County Health Department. In it, he outlined the plans of D&K Fitness, operators of The Zone, to reopen, maintaining that to do so was not a risk to public health.

Rietz, unlike many state’s attorneys in other area counties, responded with the request for the restraining order and a notice of public closure from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. She countered that the gym’s reopening was “significantly endangering the public health and welfare.”

Rietz said DeVore’s interpretation of the law is that the appeal he filed with the Fourth District put the trial-court proceedings before Difanis on hold.

“We agreed to continue the hearing pending resolution in the appellate court. He agreed to my request that The Zone remain closed until the case is resolved or there is a change in the executive orders or some other agreement,” Rietz said.

DeVore represents several businesses throughout the state that are challenging the governor’s stay-at-home restrictions.