ST. JOSEPH — Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges pleaded for patience from St. Joseph residents as the state entered the first weekend in Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan.
“Over the last three months, our community along with the rest of the world has experienced something that none of us could have ever imagined. Each of us will remember this time in different ways,” Fruhling-Voges wrote in a letter to residents.
“For some, it’s been a time to reflect on where our life priorities should be and may have been able to enjoy the time to slow down their pace of living, but for others it’s been a troubling time either for health, financial, business survival or concerns of living in a free society. As we navigate our way through the next few days, weeks and months ahead, please be patient with each other.”
Fruhling-Voges wrote the letter as a way to explain changes residents may see in downtown St. Joseph.
Lincoln Street from Third to Second streets will remain one way while the village allows outdoor seating for El Toro and Roch’s Place.
She said the village is continuing to monitor state guidelines for opening parks. Beginning next week, the village can allow practices at the ball fields, the tennis courts will be open and within the week the village will open the restrooms.
The pavilions and picnic tables are available for use, but large gatherings and the playgrounds are still prohibited. The Municipal Building will open to the public during regular business hours but renting the meeting room will still be limited.