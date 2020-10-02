ST. JOSEPH — From shorter school days to shuttered businesses, the coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on towns across central Illinois.
But the mayor of one area community is drawing the line at Halloween.
“We can’t let the COVID take away all the fun things in life,” St. Joseph’s Tami Fruhling-Voges said. “While the weather cooperates for outside activities, we need to be creative to let the kids enjoy some of the things that make fall so enjoyable.”
A day after the state released safety guidelines for Oct. 31, Fruhling-Voges said she’d recommend the village board approve trick-or-treating — with a few twists, including social distancing and a smaller window (5 to 7 p.m.) — that any residents would be free to opt out of.
“If you don’t want to have trick-or-treaters to your door, leave your porch light off. Those out treating will be reminded to please only visit those homes with porch lights on,” said the mayor, who’s also brainstorming safe ways to hold her annual children’s costume parade.
Fruhling-Voges said she read the guidelines and spoke with other mayors before concluding that “trick-or-treating will not put our community in any additional risk for exposure.”
This year’s new wrinkles might include a village-sponsored contest for the home that delivered candy to trick-or-treaters in the most creative manner, with residents making nominations by submitting photos and a gift card from local businesses going to the winner.
Already, Fruhling-Voges said, “I have seen a couple of cute ideas.”