ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph-Ogden High School officials hope to stick with in-person learning through the end of the semester, but they’ll have do it a few staff members down.
In an email to families, Principal Gary Page said six staffers are now in quarantine — two after testing positive for COVID-19, and another four who were determined to be close contacts.
That’s in addition to three students who tested positive and six others who were quarantined for being close contacts.
The good news: After going through contact tracing, Page said, there’s been no evidence of community spread that can be tied to the high school.
Page said the district is hopeful it can finish the semester with students learning in classrooms but is monitoring the situation.
“It really depends on our coverage options,” Page said, adding that some staff members have been able to teach remotely while in quarantine.
“We still have some options for coverage, and if we can get through this week, it opens up even more for us moving into next week,” he said. “I am optimistic we will make it through the end of the semester for in-person learning.”
One reason for his optimism: a dependable pool of substitute teachers.
“We do have a small pool of subs, but they are very dedicated to SJ-O,” Page said. “They have continued to answer the bell, and their flexibility and willingness has made all the difference in the world.
“We have also had several staff members be willing to help cover periods when they can. Between our subs and the flexibility of our current staff, we have been able to press on.”
Page said outside of a large surge the district saw between Halloween and Thanksgiving, the number of students who have had to quarantine has been much lower than anticipated.
”The social distancing and other mitigations our students and staff have been so diligent in carrying out is the only reason we have been able to stay in school,” Page said. “As difficult as the hybrid model is on an academic level, it has allowed us to keep our doors open for in person learning. This was especially evident when through last month’s surge.”
Coronavirus cases haven’t been limited to schools this month.
Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges said the village’s entire public works department was placed in quarantine this week after two employees tested positive.
Employees will be tested Sunday or Monday. If they test negative and don’t show any symptoms, they’ll be allowed to return to work, the mayor said, provided they practice social distancing and wear masks when it’s safe to do so.
She said her decision was based on guidelines from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and Illinois Department of Public Health.