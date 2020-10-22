URBANA — The coronavirus tests being done at the state’s drive-thru site at Market Place Mall are no longer going to Carle’s in-house lab for results.
The Carle health system ramped up its lab capacity late in the summer, from 2,000 to 3,000 tests a day, to keep up with demand.
But as of Sept. 23, the state drive-thru testing site at the mall stopped sending its specimens to Carle and began sending them to a lab in Pekin, according to Illinois Department of Public Health spokeswoman Melaney Arnold.
“We needed to work with laboratories that are able to bill insurance companies,” she said.
Carle spokeswoman Carolyn Gordon said Carle bills insurance for coronavirus testing deemed medically necessary, as stipulated in a federal relief bill passed in March.
“IDPH indicated to us that its desire was to centralize testing to a single lab,” Gordon said. “Billing insurance was not part of that discussion.”
The Carle lab is currently handling 1,200 to 1,800 tests a day, according to Kayla Banks, Carle’s vice president of quality and infection prevention.
“We’re able to do around 3,000 tests a day, so we do have some unused capacity,” she said.
That 3,000-per-day figure is how many tests the Carle lab can process in a day and still deliver results in 24 to 48 hours, Banks said.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said her agency wasn’t consulted about the change from the Carle lab to the one in Pekin.
“That was something the state did,” she said.
Still, Pryde said, the turnaround time for results for the 700-800 daily tests being done at the Market Place drive-thru site and sent to Pekin has been averaging about 48 hours, though people are being told it can take longer.
Pryde said she’d like to see the excess capacity at Carle’s testing lab used, because she wants to see the level of testing in the state increase.
“Like I explained to the state, Carle expanded their lab to accommodate all this extra testing, and it’s not being taken advantage of,” she said.
Some excess capacity for the Carle lab isn’t necessarily bad heading into the flu season, Banks said.
Carle is anticipating an uptick in demand for coronavirus testing as flu season arrives, because it’s going to be virtually impossible for sick patients to distinguish on their own what’s causing their symptoms, Banks said.
Carle is planning for its own sites to begin testing symptomatic patients who are coming for coronavirus tests for both that and the flu starting next month, she said.
Carle plans to continue its own coronavirus testing outdoors through the winter, with the addition of a warming station for employees and portable heating, Banks said.
There may be increased instances when the testing sites have to close for inclement weather, she said.