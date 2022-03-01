CHICAGO — Illinois will move into whatever phase of the COVID-19 pandemic that lies ahead without a public-health leader Gov. J.B. Pritzker has called a “beacon of stability.”
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike will leave the department on March 14 after more than three years in that position, the governor announced.
“Dr. Ngozi Ezike has led the Illinois Department of Public Health for over three years, her tenure defined not only by her ability to provide the latest expertise and data but also her empathy and compassion, becoming a beacon of stability for millions during a time of tremendous uncertainty," he said. "No number of sleepless nights and endless days could wear down her commitment to think first and foremost of Illinois' most vulnerable."
Replacing her on an interim basis will be Assistant Director Amaal Tokars, Pritzker said.
Pritzker spoke Tuesday at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago as the state’s seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 stood at 2 percent and Champaign County started the day with just 17 new cases.
Hospitals are returning to normal, more than 8 million Illinois residents have been vaccinated, and on the day after a statewide mask mandate ended, Pritzker was cautiously optimistic.
“I don’t know what is next,” he said. “We have seen progress, but there is no metric that can predict the future.”
Ezike, who expressed optimism about a lull in cases this spring, said while masking is no longer required, “that doesn’t mean it’s not recommended.”
Pritzker said many people may continue to choose to wear masks, and he urged everyone to treat each other with respect and compassion.
“Someone in your presence may be more vulnerable than you are to a deadly disease,” he said.
Introducing Ezike at the podium was Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde, who said efforts to get more people vaccinated will continue, as will efforts to dispel myths and rumors that have caused so much illness and deaths.