CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County is no longer at a high level of community spread of COVID-19, according to a state update Friday.
But based on a 10 percent uptick in cases statewide after the Memorial Day holiday weekend, a state public health official is advising everyone to use caution and common sense about family gatherings planned for this weekend, which includes both Father’s Day and Juneteenth.
"If you are attending a family gathering, you should be up to date and boosted on your vaccinations," advised Amaal Tokars, acting director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. "If you are feeling any symptoms, you should take a COVID-19 test or stay home. In areas with elevated community levels, you should wear your mask in indoor public places and avoid indoor crowded spaces."
As of Friday, 25 of the 102 counties in Illinois were at the high transmission level, while another 38 were at the medium level.
Much of East Central Illinois was at the medium level — including Champaign, DeWitt Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties.
Coles, Moultrie and Piatt counties were all at low transmission level.
Transmission levels for individual counties change from week to week based on the number of known new cases per 100,000 population, percentage of intensive-care beds available and rate of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients over the past seven days.
Cases are currently considered to be undercounted, since those caught by home rapid tests generally aren't reported.
As of Friday, there were 13 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19.