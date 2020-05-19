CHAMPAIGN — Want to see life start getting back to normal?
State and local officials say that’s going to take more COVID-19 testing, and one critical piece of that was set to begin this morning as the state launched its ninth community drive-thru test site at Champaign’s Market Place Mall.
Testing will be done in the mall parking lot off Market Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week until supplies run out each day.
The tests are being offered free, without insurance or a doctor’s order required, to health care workers, first responders, correctional facilities employees, all local and state government employees and anyone working in such critical infrastructure workplaces as groceries, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, child care centers and sanitation.
While those employment categories were given as examples, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said anyone working in an essential job outside the home is urged to come to the drive-thru for testing.
Also urged to come and get tested is anyone who’s been exposed to a COVID-19 patient and anyone with a compromised immune system or chronic medical condition.
Tests will be sent to a lab at Carle to be processed, and results for each person are expected within 24 hours, according to health district Administrator Julie Pryde.
A major goal of this testing is to help rapidly identify positive cases and get those people into isolation as quickly as possible, according to Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“Testing is critical,” she said.
And as Illinois progresses to the third and fourth stages of reopening, even more testing will be needed, Ezike said.
Pryde said COVID-19 cases are definitely traveling along networks. For example, someone goes to work, becomes infected, then goes home and infects family members. And before anyone is aware they’ve been infected, family members go to work and infect other people.
That’s why it’s just as important for social distancing and mask-wearing to be done in workplaces as it is for these precautions to be taken in other public places, she urged.
At the start of this week, Champaign County continued to fall well under a key marker for the state’s central region to move from Phase 2 to Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s five-phase reopening plan.
Under Pritzker’s plan for four regions of the state, nonessential businesses such as hair salons and retailers could open as early as May 29 — with capacity and other safety restrictions in place — if certain milestones are met, including a COVID-19 positivity rate of 20 percent or less.
Of the 8,609 people tested in Champaign County as of Monday, 412 — about 4.8 percent — had tested positive, according to the health district.
For those coming to be tested at the drive-thru: Expect to be greeted by someone in uniform, because the Illinois National Guard is running this test site, according to Brig. Gen. Richard Neely.
You’ll be asked to show a picture ID, and if you have one, a health care or first-responderID or badge.
You’ll be asked to remain in your car and directed to a test lane, Neely said.
You’ll also be asked to answer some questions either with your driver’s side window rolled up or with a back window open, and you’ll be handed a test kit to administer the test yourself, he said.
These tests will require a swab to be swirled around inside the nose, as opposed to the nasopharyngeal swab test in which the swab goes farther back deeper into the nose, Pryde said.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said the goal is to get people through the test lanes as quickly as possible, but some wait time is anticipated. So allow some time for this, he advised.