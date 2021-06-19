CHAMPAIGN — The first wave of eviction cases that have been halted during the pandemic are about to hit Illinois courts, and housing advocates are urging anyone behind on rent to apply for assistance as soon as possible.
In a new executive order this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said eviction orders can be pursued starting Friday against people considered to be “non-covered” under his existing order — either because the reason they’re behind on their payments isn’t linked to the pandemic or they haven’t provided their landlords a required declaration to that effect. Eviction proceedings may also resume for covered people if they pose a direct threat to the health and safety of other tenants or an immediate, severe risk to property.
Covered people remain protected from eviction actions come Friday — though possibly not for much longer.
They include those who have provided to their landlords a signed declaration that the reason for being behind on rent is due to a pandemic-related hardship, and:
They are making an effort to pay, to the extent that their income allows.
The eviction would likely cause them to become homeless.
The person signing the declaration expected to earn no more than $99,000 (or $198,000 for joint tax-return filers) in 2020, wasn’t required to report any income for 2019 or received an economic impact payment under the first coronavirus relief act passed in 2020.
Evictions have been on hold since Pritzker’s initial order effective March 20, 2020, and eviction orders entered prior to that date are also becoming enforceable, the governor’s order states.
Champaign County Judge Brett Olmstead, who hears landlord-tenant eviction cases, is expecting to see these cases pick up.
Neither he nor attorneys who represent a number of landlords have a good sense of how many upcoming eviction cases are on the way, Olmstead said. But indications are that there are a significant number of cases that would have been filed before if they could have been, he said.
“I think come June 25, the volume of eviction cases being filed is going to increase significantly,” he said.
Olmstead said he wants to get the word out because there’s money available for rent assistance — and in some cases, tenants who haven’t been paying rent have also failed to return the declarations of their pandemic-related hardships to their landlords.
Meanwhile, he and others in the Sixth Judicial Circuit are preparing for upcoming eviction cases by working on a new mediation program, Olmstead said.
“What we think, if it’s a case that can be worked out, we can order the parties to mediation on a quick time frame,” he said.
Andrew Hatch, a Champaign attorney who represents several local landlords, said most landlords want to be reasonable — but some of the mom and pop landlords trying to make a living are hurting and frustrated.
His hope, he said, is for everyone to realize “the storm is coming” and to make arrangements now.
“I think a lot of my clients would be willing to work with tenants if tenants are willing to work with them,” he said.
Cunningham Township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth is preparing for the potential that even tenants who are still covered under the moratorium could be facing an end to that protection in late August, she said.
A number of people behind on rent haven’t applied for assistance, and it’s important that they do that as soon as possible, she said.
“I know it’s scary to be behind on rent and it’s hard to ask for help,” she said.
It’s also important for everyone involved to be aware of their legal rights, Chynoweth said. Landlords can’t force tenants to vacate properties without a court order, she said.
Among those who may fall through the cracks as the eviction moratorium ends, she said, are those who don’t know their legal rights, those who are feeling overwhelmed and reluctant to ask for help and those who have mental-health and/or domestic-violence issues.
Rather than wait for an eviction order to impact you, Chynoweth and other advocates urged, seek help from an attorney, the Champaign-Urbana Tenant Union and/or the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, which is administering rental-assistance funds.
Chynoweth said those who are uncertain who to contact can call the Cunningham Township office to be directed to the right source.
Applying for and receiving rental assistance is intended to stop the eviction and satisfy a tenant’s debt to the landlord, said Esther Patt, manager of the local tenant union.
While certain categories of eviction proceedings may resume Friday, she said, all tenants who are behind on rent should assume they may be facing an end to their protection from eviction proceedings sometime in August.
“The important thing for people to know is that court action evicts. Nobody can be evicted before a court says they are,” she said.
The Pritzker administration launched a rental-assistance program in the midst of the pandemic that distributed $329 million in housing grants to more than 56,000 renters and homeowners, and second-round funding assistance became available in mid-May.
Pritzker’s June 11 executive order said the Illinois Rental Payment Program will deploy multiple rounds of funding totaling $1.1 billion to renters and landlords in the state to prevent evictions.
Lisa Benson, director of community services for the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, said she had assumed extensions of the moratorium on evictions would continue and was surprised at the recent order.
“There’s starting to be changes in these moratoriums, and it would be very timely to take notice and seek assistance or make plans for the next step,” she said.
The RPC has been administering an emergency rental-assistance program for Champaign County, and last month closed its landlord-referral portion of this program.
The agency’s community-services division has been contacting Champaign County landlord-referred tenants who have unpaid-rent charges to schedule appointments and complete the rental- assistance program application process, according to the RPC’s website.
According to the website of the Illinois Rental Assistance Program, tenants for whom landlords have not initiated an application for help will next get a chance to apply on their own behalf beginning June 28.
There isn’t an emergency mortgage program for homeowners, but a program is expected to open this fall, according to the state program.
Champaign Judge Jason Bohm said mortgage foreclosure cases for occupied properties have largely been on hold through the pandemic because many lenders haven’t been pursuing them.
Lawyers handling foreclosures have indicated they anticipate a backlog of these cases materializing once lenders begin pursuing actions again, he said.