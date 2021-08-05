URBANA — The state is expanding access to the UI’s saliva-based COVID-19 test to all public K-12 public schools outside Chicago, free of charge.
The Illinois Department of Public Health encouraged all school districts to test unvaccinated students and staff every week in Wednesday’s announcement.
“With the surge in COVID-19 cases and delta variant, the sooner we know if someone has been infected, the quicker we can take action to prevent the spread of the virus to others,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Not only is testing the best way to identify these cases, it can also help keep kids in school with a new test-to-stay protocol. We encourage all school districts to take advantage of this free resource.”
Previously, the UI’s SHIELD testing had been provided to several schools in the C-U area — such as Urbana High and Champaign’s Stratton Academy of the Arts — as well as Champaign County employees and family members of UI students, faculty and staff.
Tests were also offered to other schools in “predominantly low-income communities that have experienced high rates of COVID-19 infection,” the state health agency said.
Atop an initial state investment of $225 million in May, funds from two federal coronavirus relief acts allowed Illinois to offer testing for all K-12 public schools.
Just over 900 schools had signed up as of Wednesday, according to SHIELD representative Beth Heller.
Last week, the Heritage district put out a survey to determine if students and families would be interested in free SHIELD saliva tests.
“The district in total between both buildings would need 100 to sign-up for this simple process and everything would be handled at the schools by the visiting SHIELD team,” Superintendent Tom Davis wrote. “The process is as easy as ‘spitting’ in a test tube and placing in plastic bin, less than 30 seconds one morning a week.”
Arcola Superintendent Tom Mulligan said the district is “exploring” the SHIELD testing option, potentially for extracurriculars and athletics teams.
The district already has antigen testing in place at its schools for those who develop symptoms.
“If kids are symptomatic, instead of automatically excluding them and sending them home to test, as long as parents sign the waivers, we can keep them at school if they test negative,” Mulligan said.