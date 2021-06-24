CHAMPAIGN — So far, Illinois’ $10 million in incentives to get more people vaccinated for COVID-19 haven’t made an impact on Champaign County’s vaccination rate, a public-health official said Wednesday.
In the week since Gov. J.B. Pritzker rolled out the state’s new “All in for the Win” program, the average number of vaccinations being given in Champaign County has remained about the same as before, said Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The state is entering vaccinated residents in a series of drawings for $7 million in cash prizes and $3 million in college scholarships.
Vaid was surprised that the prize offers haven’t yet had much of an impact on vaccinations in the area.
“That was a lot of money,” he said.
The Douglas County Health Department recently got about 500 tickets to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee from the state to give away to people who are getting their second COVID-19 shots, and has continued to vaccinate at about the same pace — 75-100 people a week throughout June — department spokeswoman Summer Phillips said.
Whether the Six Flags tickets or the state prize lotteries will have an impact remains to be seen. Phillips said the tickets are being given to people when they return for their second shots.
The Vermilion County Health Department also hasn’t yet seen much of an impact from the chance to win prizes from the state, according to Administrator Doug Toole.
New vaccinations are continuing to trickle in, however. Toole said his health department vaccinated 14 people at a Danville Dans game Tuesday night.
Vaid said the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s walk-in vaccine clinic each Friday at its Champaign headquarters is averaging more than 100 people a week.
Outreach clinics, such as those at churches, are bringing in more like 15-20 people each, and about 25 people were vaccinated at a recent outreach effort at Champaign’s Sholem Aquatic Center, he said.
Carle Health has continued to vaccinate about the same number of people a day at two clinic locations in Champaign-Urbana since moving its vaccinations there — about 23 a day at 1701 Curtis Road, C, and about 15 a day at 1818 E. Windsor Road, U, — spokesman Kaleb Miller said.
The numbers haven’t been large, Vaid said, “but every vaccine counts at this point.”
Champaign County hasn’t requested any new doses of vaccine from the state in several weeks and is using the several thousand doses it had on hand as of a few weeks ago, Vaid said.
“It’s getting slower and slower, and more effort is needed,” he said.
In fact, Champaign County’s current vaccination rate is now trailing the state average, Vaid said. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 46.94 percent of state residents are fully vaccinated, while in Champaign County, that figure is 45.91 percent.
Of special concern is the county’s lower vaccination rates among people of color, youths 12 and up, and young adults in their 20s, Vaid said.
“Schools and parents need to take this seriously,” he said.
Here’s how vaccinations by age group stand in Champaign County, with totals and percentages for receiving at least one dose:
Age Number %
12-15 3,464 32.8
16-24 20,546 40.4
25-39 24,992 56.9
40-64 35,234 56.0
65+ 23,114 89.0