CHAMPAIGN — Some of Illinois’ COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements are being relaxed, and that’s going to have a mixed impact in the local area for now.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced updated requirements Wednesday for vaccinations and testing across a number of sectors, mainly health care and education, with one of the major changes being that the vaccine mandate for higher education students and staff and emergency medical service providers won’t be reissued.
That will have an immediate impact at Parkland College, but the University of Illinois System is still evaluating how it will respond.
“The University of Illinois System is evaluating how the updated COVID-19 mitigation requirements will impact our three universities and our ongoing efforts to keep our students, faculty and staff and the communities around them safe through the pandemic, now and as we return to classes in the fall,” said a statement issued Thursday by the UI System. “The health and well-being of the people on our campuses will drive our decisions.”
Parkland College responded quickly to the changes, saying it will discontinue its requirement for employees and students to show proof of vaccination or participate in weekly testing.
“While this marks another milestone in returning to pre-pandemic operations, we expect members of our campus community to support a healthy learning environment by staying home if they are sick, self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms and utilizing community-based testing resources,” said Parkland spokeswoman Stephanie Stuart.
Vaccine mandates remain in place for K-12 schools, day care centers and state-run around-the-clock congregate care facilities and any health care facilities that aren’t already covered under the federal vaccine mandate, such as dental offices and urgent care centers.
Other updated requirements for health care settings include the following:
Long-term-care facilities with the most vulnerable residents must test staff members that aren’t up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations weekly if the facilities are located in communities where transmission is moderate and twice a week in communities that are at a substantial or high level of transmission.
Unvaccinated staff members at hospitals and other health care providers will be required to test weekly only if they’re in communities at a high transmission level. (Currently the state requires at least weekly testing of unvaccinated health care staff.)
The changes were effective immediately, but businesses, health care centers and universities are still allowed to use their own more frequent testing policies as long as they meet the standard laid out in the executive order, according to Pritzker Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Kuncio.
OSF HealthCare spokesman Tim Ditman said OSF won’t be dropping its testing requirement, at least not yet.
“Weekly testing for unvaccinated mission partners will continue at our hospitals, for now. Our leaders are evaluating whether that will change based on the executive order,” he said.
Carle Health also isn’t planning any immediate changes.
“Due to the areas in which Carle serves remaining at a high level of transmission, the change in testing requirements by the state of Illinois does not immediately impact our policy. We are continuing to review what considerations are appropriate for the future as we work to create the safest environment possible to give and receive care,” said Carle spokeswoman Brittany Simon.
Christie Clinic, however, will be adjusting its policy.
“Christie Clinic will be following the recently announced mandates by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to require unvaccinated team members tested once a week when transmission level is high instead of previous guidelines of testing for unvaccinated team members every week, regardless of status,” said Michelle Antonacci, Christie Clinic’s clinical services director.
While some testing and vaccination orders are being relaxed, new omicron subvariants are making an impact on hospitalizations and new infections in this area and others.
As of Thursday, Champaign County continued to be at a high transmission level, with 17 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and four recent deaths.
The changes announced Wednesday are in line with Pritzker’s plans to “carefully unwind” the state’s executive orders for COVID-19, while maintaining regulations necessary for health and safety, his office said.
“Vaccination continues to be the number one tool we have to fight COVID-19, and I’m proud that so many Illinoisans have taken advantage of this life-saving tool,” Pritzker said. “I continue to urge all Illinoisans to make sure they’re up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine to ensure the most at-risk populations and those unable to be vaccinated are protected from the serious side effects of this disease.”