DANVILLE — The Illinois Department of Public Health hopes to vaccinate 8,000 people in six rural counties this week through its Rural Vaccination Program.
Mobile vaccination clinics will be set up in Kankakee, White, Livingston, Vermilion, DeWitt and Coles counties.
The Illinois National Guard and the local public health departments will operate the mobile clinics, which are each receiving anywhere from 700 to 2,100 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The clinics will be open to anyone 18 and older, as that is the age Johnson & Johnson is authorized for.
Illinois Department of Agriculture Acting Director Jerry Costello touted the Rural Vaccination Program as great for farmers before they start planting.
“These vaccination clinics are a one-stop-shop for farmers,” he said. “Getting vaccinated ensures that our food supply chain can continue to run smoothly.”
State Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, urged anyone eligible to sign up to receive the vaccine.
“I am pleased the Governor is allowing folks 18 and older an opportunity to receive their first dose of the vaccine here in Danville,” he said.
“The vaccination site will have 1,000 doses ready to go for anyone that would like to sign up to receive the vaccine.”
County residents will be prioritized for the mobile clinics.
Six clinics this week:
- April 5-7, Kankakee County, kankakeehealth.org
- Today, Vermilion County, vchd.org.
- April 8-9, Livingston County, tinyurl.com/LivingstonVaccine.
- April 9-10, Coles County, co.coles.il.us/cchd/index.html.
- April 11-12, DeWitt County, dewittpiatthealth.com or (217)935-3427 ext. 2112.
- April 12, White County, tinyurl.com/EHDVaccine or (618) 273-3326.