CHAMPAIGN — As 28 Illinois counties recently hit warning levels for a resurgence of COVID-19, state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, said the real impact of the virus at local levels continues to be obscured by unequal access to testing.
In smaller counties where testing isn’t readily available and the only people getting tested are those who have symptoms, “you’re going to have a high positivity rate,” he said.
One-third of the counties in the 21-county Region 6, which includes Champaign County, were included on the state’s newest warning list Friday — Coles, DeWitt, Fayette, Macon, Richland, Crawford and Jasper counties.
Rose said he agrees with the mayors of Champaign and Urbana and officials at the University of Illinois and Champaign-Urbana Public Health District that Champaign County needs to be pulled from its region and considered as a standalone region for determining when restrictions should kick in to limit the spread of the virus.
As it stands now, Champaign County faces the same restrictions as the rest of Region 6, but its testing data is being excluded after Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said the UI’s high volume is overshadowing trends for the region.
“Champaign is a beacon on a hill on how things should be done right, and what we need to do is extend testing capacity to the rest of the state,” Rose said.
Since the UI began its virus testing program for all students, faculty and staff, Champaign County has accounted for 20 percent of all tests statewide, he said.
“This is October. This started in March. The solution is to get testing on the streets everywhere in Illinois, not just to those lucky few who happen to be next to the University of Illinois, and then contact trace and isolate all who are positive,” Rose said. “But now you have a situation that because Champaign has been so effective, they are going to pull those numbers out and punish Champaign anyway.”
The fact that Champaign County’s testing data has been pulled from its region helps makes his point, Rose contended. That is, that the data that makes up positivity rates isn’t being collected at a uniform rate from county to county, he said.
Rose also said there’s a need to drill further into the data to see where potential outbreaks could be lurking and protect capacity at local hospitals.
Rather than just asking how many people tested positive in an area, Rose said, the question needs to be “Where are those people at?”
How many came from a nursing home, factory, jail or prison, Rose said: “That’s where the real danger will lie.”
Asked if the state has the money to widely ramp up testing and contact tracing in every county, he said “We’ve been given billions by the federal government to deal with this.”
Melaney Arnold, a spokeswoman for the state health agency, said it agrees that testing needs to be expanded and has been asking hospitals and clinics to step up and help.
The state has attempted to reach various regions with 11 testing sites, plus mobile testing events, but state lab capacity is limited and is running at three shifts, she said.
The state is monitoring 11 regions for signs of COVID-19 resurgence based on decreasing hospital capacity or three consecutive days of test positivity rates of 8 percent or higher — calculated on a seven-day rolling average.
When individual counties hit warning levels, only their own data is taken into account, and they’re given the opportunity to make changes on their own.
Regional actions are based on the data from all counties in a region as a whole. Regions exceeding limits can face restrictions on bars and restaurants, gathering sizes and capacity limits, and if a region continues to have a positivity rate of 8 percent or more after 14 days, it can be subject to more stringent limitations.