COVINGTON, Ind. — Sunny skies, 80 degrees and a round of golf. A perfect way to take advantage of the early signs of summer.
Unless, that is, you’re in Illinois, where golf courses have been off-limits since March 26, per an order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. But Illinoisans aren’t letting that stop them from stepping out onto the fairway.
In neighboring Indiana, where courses fall under “outdoor recreation” and are therefore allowed to stay open, Rivercrest Golf Club managing partner JW Potter says there’s been an increase in the number of golfers from Illinois the last couple of weeks.
Rivercrest is located just across the state line in Covington about a 45-minute drive from Champaign-Urbana.
“There have been a few complaints about people being out here in general,” Potter said. “As long as you practice social distancing ... I know our mayor is on board with it. If you check with the department of tourism and the health department ... they gave us the OK.”
However, the staff is taking extra precautions to minimize contact and make the game as safe as possible.
“The pro shop is closed down to everybody. The only thing they have access to is the restrooms. We’ve been doing all of our tee times online, where they prepay with a credit card. And every time a cart gets done, we resanitize it and get it ready for the next round,” Potter said. “We’re only letting one player per cart out as well, unless you’re a direct family member.”
Cups have been raised and flagsticks have been removed and the club now runs on restricted hours, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“This golf course is doing a great job to keep us safe and everybody that comes in here,” said Bill Hamilton of Danville. “They take extra effort to clean everything every time you bring a wagon back. ... It’s that way when you get it in the morning, and it’s that way when it goes away at night.”
Both Hamilton and fellow golfer Larry Middleton, also of Danville, disagree with the state’s decision last month to shutter all courses, particularly after ruling two days earlier they could stay open — with restrictions. That led to large turnouts — and photos showing as much.
“You got one person that lives on a golf course, but they sit in their house and take pictures. The pictures are deceiving, not staying at a safe distance,” Middleton said. “We’re out on a golf course. We know how far apart we are. And they’re turning it in and trying to get us shut down because they don’t even play golf. To me, that’s not using common sense and just trying to ruin it for everybody.
“... We don’t have to touch anything. Safe distance. We’re out getting fresh air. We’re not sitting at home. If golf courses do what this golf course does, there’s no reason why they can’t be open. If it wasn’t for golf courses being open, what would we be doing?”
“If you have to stay in the house on a beautiful day like this, it’s just like being in prison,” Hamilton said Wednesday.