It’s not business as usual for area law enforcement by any means, but it’s definitely still real business.
“Anything in progress, we will go address it,” said Urbana police Lt. Joel Sanders, summarizing the agreed-upon response of all area departments.
“Rest assured, we will continue to respond to emergencies, priority crimes and accidents with injuries,” Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb said in a video posted earlier this week on the department’s Facebook page.
For area agencies, lower-priority calls like a bicycle stolen days ago or a loud-music call will be handled by phone or with online reporting.
“We are trying to limit the amount of intentional contact with people,” Champaign police Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said from the Champaign police station on Thursday. “We are still enforcing laws, taking people to jail. We are just taking extra precautions.
“Our response times and the way we solve things may be a little different. It’s a process. We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we all go through this together.”
The same holds true for University of Illinois police and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
UI police spokesman Pat Wade, who was working from home Thursday, said because this is spring break, it’s normally quiet for his department. With the suspension of on-campus learning for the remainder of the spring semester, police expect calls for service to drop off. An online report filing system they had been talking about for a while has been expedited.
“Internally, we are looking at what changes we can make to how people (officers) are scheduled to limit their exposure to each other in the workplace and make sure we have people healthy for staffing in the long-term,” Wade said. “That’s not something the public will notice.
“We’ve been trying to remind people that our police staff is still here and working,” Wade said in the wake of the almost complete evacuation of campus.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said his department, which is responsible for a number of different areas, is also working with other agencies.
Champaign County Jail
At the jails — the downtown Urbana facility on Main Street and the satellite on Lierman Avenue — in-person visits and work by volunteers have been suspended until further notice.
Capt. Karee Voges said the staff withdrew the visits reluctantly, knowing their critical importance to the inmates and their loved ones.
“It brings people out and to the lobby, and that’s what we are trying to keep from,” Voges said. “We are not only keeping the inmates and our staff safe but their families, and we’ve explained it to them.”
She said jail staffers handed out fact sheets Monday to inmates explaining why certain procedures were happening. Inmates, who always have access to soap and water, have been encouraged to use it liberally, to cough into elbows and to maintain distance when they are in the common areas of their pods.
Heuerman said the inmates have been fairly understanding.
“Even some of the typically more argumentative inmates understand why we’re doing what we are doing,” he said. “We are not keeping it a secret at all.”
Voges said inmates who have money in their accounts can have regular phone and video visits from home with people outside the jail.
Now that the jail staff is prohibiting outside visitors, she is working with Securus Technologies to allow two free phone calls and one free video visit per week. Those would be in addition to what the inmate can pay for.
As of Thursday afternoon, she hoped the switch to those free options would be completed by today, but Securus is working with jails nationwide to make similar accommodations.
Meantime, Voges said she has ordered more playing cards and games and has staff doing library lending, all in an effort to keep the inmates busy while the weather prohibits them from being in the outdoor secure area and the volunteers are precluded from running the programs.
Heuerman said it’s been “so far, so good” in terms of health issues at the jails, which as of Thursday had 164 “under roof.”
That’s down from last year’s daily average of 185 and significantly fewer than the total 295 the jails could handle “if we had all perfect inmates,” he said.
Defense lawyers who have clients in custody have been encouraged to contact the state’s attorney’s office if they think they can work out agreements for pleas or bond reductions, and Voges and State’s Attorney Julia Rietz are scrutinizing the population daily to see “who doesn’t pose a risk” and “what else we can do that doesn’t include incarceration.”
Most cases have been continued.
“We have put increased screening in and will likely screen our officers for signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” Heuerman said. “We are already doing that (screening) for inmates that come in the door.”
Courthouse
Heuerman said at the courthouse, he is rotating security officers so that three or four work each day to cover the reduced activities going on there.
“They are trained in corrections, so if we see corrections (staff) go down (due to illness), they can handle. But we haven’t seen anyone go down,” he said.
On Monday, Judge Tom Difanis shut the courthouse to the public through at least March 30 — that could be extended — but left open one large courtroom, in which he hears cases daily that need immediate attention such as emergency orders of protection, shelter-care hearings for abused children and arraignments.
The front office of the sheriff’s office at 204 E. Main St., has been reduced from six staffers and a supervisor to one staff member and one supervisor.
“Everybody is still being paid,” he said.
The office is open to the public but only because state statute says it must be, Heuerman said.
The lobby of the Champaign Police Department is locked, but an intercom is in use and visitors can be buzzed in. Only a single entrance on the north side of the Urbana City Building, where that city’s police department is located, remains unlocked.
Patrol
As in his other divisions, Heuerman said none of his road deputies has tested positive for the virus.
“We have decided and we are working with the other chiefs, that if a call can be handled with the phone, then it will be handled via the phone,” he said. “If it’s not in progress and not a known suspect, that would automatically be handled via phone.”
That system is also being employed by Champaign, Urbana and UI police.
In each department, the supervisors said they can’t force officers to use their personal cellphones to make those calls from their squad cars, but the officers can if they are willing. Otherwise, they come in to the post to do so.
Ramseyer and Sanders said so far, none of Champaign or Urbana’s officers have called in sick for anything that resembles symptoms of the coronavirus. Sanders said he had one officer who returned from a trip to Ireland recently who is about to come off a two-week self-quarantine.
Both said special details that require the payment of overtime have been canceled, such as concentrated traffic enforcement.
Ramseyer said much of his time is spent pouring over spreadsheets to keep the shifts staffed appropriately. Detectives are still doing work the way they usually do. Patrol briefings at Champaign are being held in the parking lot by the squad cars instead of a closed room.
“We are trying to practice what we preach. When the time comes we have to arrest somebody, we have to be as careful as we can,” he said. “We use protective masks and gloves and decontaminate as much as we can after each call.”
Heuerman, who is leading a countywide public-safety effort, said the cities and the county have “implemented a virtual emergency operations center to help public health manage all the things we’re seeing in our community right now.”
“This is what we would do if this was a tornado,” he said, adding that departments are also coordinating how they will staff for each other should officers become ill.
“The public doesn’t have to be worried that they are not going to get the service,” Heuerman said. “We are taking proactive steps so that we can give them that service.”