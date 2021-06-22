URBANA — Sophomore Grant Feldman knows he didn’t have a typical freshman experience. Starting at the University of Illinois in the COVID-19-era meant his social life was limited to whomever he could befriend in his campus dorm, Florida Avenue Residence Hall.
“It was definitely more secluded than I would’ve liked,” Feldman said.
Now that the university is requiring all students to get fully vaccinated before coming to campus, Feldman is looking to reclaim opportunities he missed out on, with bigger intramural teams and — perhaps — his first real Quad Day.
“I’ll definitely be more at ease knowing everyone will be vaccinated, because I didn’t want to expose myself unnecessarily last year,” Feldman said. “Knowing that everyone here will have to be vaccinated, I’ll feel a lot safer, and a lot of activities will be able to open up.”
Campus activities are already returning. Rising senior David Young said his student organization, Outdoor Adventure Club, will finally be able to restart in-person activities with widespread vaccinations.
“We held off on doing things with the general members for the entire year,” Young said. “Having everyone vaccinated would allow us to go back to more normal functionality.”
The University of Illinois on Monday became the sixth Big Ten university to require students to get a vaccine to participate in on-campus activities.
Less than a month ago, UI administrators said they’d be looking for the Illinois Department of Public Health to announce the COVID-19 vaccine as an immunization requirement before making it necessary for attending students.
It’s unclear what’s changed in that time, but according to Rebecca Smith, UI epidemiologist and associate professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine, the move is in line with her team’s recommendations.
As part of the UI’s SHIELD “Target” team, Smith analyzed monthly risk questionnaires sent out to the campus community to monitor COVID-19-related behaviors.
What emerged was an alarming trend: Those who didn’t plan on getting vaccinated also reported that they weren’t obeying other virus precautions as tightly.
“There’s a consistent 10 percent of people on campus who said they were not going to get vaccinated of their own accord, and these are people who are less likely to wear a mask in public and are more likely to have a large social network,” she said. “That is a recipe for a disaster.”
Smith and her team presented their findings to UI higher-ups before Monday’s announcement.
Students who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear face coverings or participate in campus testing. From the data Smith has seen on breakthrough infections, the cases are often asymptomatic, and the viral load is so low that they are “likely to be non-infectious or only very mildly infectious.”
“I am getting more confident the more data I see that fully vaccinated people, as long as they are asymptomatic, should be a low risk to the community,” Smith said.
Students on the C-U campus who are not able to be vaccinated by one of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s approved vaccines will be required to continue wearing a face covering and participating in the testing program, according to a mass mail sent Monday by UI Chancellor Robert Jones.
Smith hopes vaccine-hesitant students will see this announcement and get the shot instead of studying remotely or leaving school. Feldman isn’t sure how persuasive it’ll be for the most vocal detractors.
“Students who are super adamant about being anti-vaccine, this won’t really change their mind,” Feldman said. “The university can’t force them to be vaccinated, but they can’t force the university to let them on campus.
“So they’ll have to compromise if they want a college experience, and I think it’s worth the cost for them.”