CHAMPAIGN — From last-minute bus-schedule changes to pushback on the state mask mandate, area schools are opening for a new year with a host of challenges, most of them related in one way or another to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, several superintendents said, it’s good to be back.
“I’ll be honest, everybody is so excited to be back with the kids, it was just good to see everybody moving around the building,” Unity Superintendent Andy Larson said Thursday, the Tolono district’s second day back.
Champaign schools were back in session Thursday, and parents were notified the day before that due to a critical shortage of bus drivers, “there may be more students riding on the buses, and the routes may be longer.”
To mitigate that, the district said it will temporarily be using a “double-back” strategy in which the students who live farthest away on a route will be picked up earlier than normal and taken to school first. Then drivers will go back and pick up students who live closer to schools at or near the time classes start. Kids will still get breakfast when they get to school and won’t be marked tardy.
Larson said spacing is going to be an issue for his district. So is polarization about the state mask mandate for schools. He’s already fielded a number of calls about that, but “it’s a mandate,” he said.
His district is going to do all it can to keep kids safe, Larson said.
“You just have to do what’s right for the kids, and kids being back in school is what’s right for the kids,” he said.
Here’s what some other area superintendents said Thursday about the challenges they’re facing:
Jeremy Darnell, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Challenges are unparalleled for GCMS — among them catastrophic flooding in the community, major construction projects delayed by supply-chain issues, challenges to the board on the mask mandate and staff shortages, according to Darnell.
“We will do all we can to start school, stay in school and do it within the law,” he said.
Todd Pence, St. Joseph Grade School
“To be honest, the beginning of school has been a pretty typical start for us, except for the fact that we are masked up in our building and buses,” he said. “Our biggest challenge related to COVID continues to be the unknown. Every day it’s on our plate; we try to stay ahead of any issue and do everything we can to make the best of the cards we have been dealt, but a little light at the end of the tunnel would sure be nice.”
Gary Alexander, Tuscola
“Our main challenge has been local control was removed by the governor’s mandate,” he said. “Answering questions about why we are having to wear masks has been constant. Our kids are wearing masks and doing a great job! This year feels much more normal compared to last year with the exception of wearing a mask. Many say I look better with a mask.”
Lindsey Hall, Mahomet-Seymour
“Our first two days have gone beautifully!” she said. “Short term, our biggest challenge is school traffic around our buildings. Always much heavier at the beginning of the year, that will eventually work itself out. It’s somewhat related to COVID-19 because we haven’t had full attendance for two years, combined with our enrollment growing, there are more families here than before.”
“Bigger and longer-term challenges are supporting our students in a full return to school when they have had 1.25 school years of not having full days or full weeks of school,” she said. “While we are concerned about unfinished learning and filling in academic gaps, of equal or greater concern is building back academic stamina at all grade levels (this looks different across the grade level ... different challenges in kindergarten as compared to 11th grade), as well as the social/emotional health of our students and staff, and finally, continuing to deal with COVID-19 itself.”
Scott Woods, Rantoul
“Our biggest challenge that we anticipate will be students having to be excluded from school because they are considered close contacts,” he said. “Social-distancing rules allow for less than 6 feet with students who are wearing masks. However, the rules for eating breakfast and lunch, where kids will obviously remove masks, are different.”
“Unfortunately, we may end up with a lot of close contacts among our students due to eating, and we really want to keep all kids in school as much as possible,” he said.
Sheila Greenwood, Bement
“Bement has been very fortunate with all students and staff being compliant with the masking mandate,” she said. “Honestly, that allows us to focus on teaching and nurturing children and not worry about the time and energy of enforcing the masking mandate.
“We have started two new middle school sports — baseball and softball. The student-athletes participating in sports don’t have to mask up outside, but are required to mask up indoors and on the school buses. We certainly appreciate the warm and dry days so we can take the mask breaks more frequently outside! Our theme for the year is ‘Live a Great Story!’”
Hillary Stanifer, Blue Ridge
“I’m pleased to say that our school year is underway and our staff and students are focusing on the business of teaching and learning,” she said. “We’re fortunate to be part of three communities who are working collaboratively for the sake of our students. The challenges that we are facing are with our open staff positions and our insufficient pool of available substitutes.
We are currently working to fill two late resignations at the high school level, physical education/social studies and Spanish. We are also seeking to fill an aide position and a few bus driver positions.”
Brian Brooks, St. Joseph-Ogden
“From a student’s perspective related to COVID, it has been a very smooth start this week,” he said. “Students are in classrooms full time, and our after-school activities are going on, so in that respect, it feels similar to a typical first week of school pre-pandemic,” he said. “The main difference obviously is we are all wearing masks, but our students, staff and parents/guardians have been great about that even if they disagree about wearing them in school.
“Everyone understands that our students need to be in classrooms full time, with or without masks. That being said, we all look forward to the day in which we aren’t wearing masks in school, as masks make it harder to communicate with one another and more challenging to build rapport between students and staff, student to student, and even staff members with each other.”
Tom Davis, Heritage
“We had the first full day at Heritage yesterday with breakfast and lunch served in 523 calendar days,” he said. “We instructed four hours per day in person and we were in every day without shutdown at Heritage K-12 last year.”
“New COVID safety plans include adding the BinaxNow rapid test for symptomatic employees or students with parental consent. The wearing of masks yesterday went very well. One other terrific addition is the new HVAC system in our multipurpose room at Homer K-8. I was on lunch duty for 90 minutes and it was wonderful and the kids were fantastic. They spaced out as we asked, and the lunch shifts went great under the new plan.”
Vic Zimmerman, Monticello
“We are ‘normal’: full school days, regular lunch, regular busing, all sports, music, field trips and other activities,” he said. “The only abnormal thing we have is everyone is wearing a mask.
“Universal masking is the best plan to keep our students in school five days per week with the least amount of disruption. Nobody likes wearing a mask, but if that is what it takes, then so be it. Our kids and teachers are just very happy to be in school. And our parents are happy as well!”
Scott Amerio, Rantoul Township High School
“I think any challenges we face this year will be worth the reward of having all of the students back in person all day, every day,” he said. “Honestly, getting the school year up and running has not been too bad. I think one of our big challenges throughout the school year will be when we have to contact trace when we have a positive case.”
Jennifer Ivory-Tatum, Urbana
“Our biggest challenge has been planning for lunch,” she said. “Navigating the additional furniture needs, additional spaces and physical distancing has been a challenge, but we feel like we have a solid plan to start the year safely at all of our schools.”
Champaign school district spokeswoman Stacey Moore:
“The main challenge with Unit 4 (or any other school district) is to work to keep the COVID-19 positivity rate as low as possible to ensure that our students can attend school in person,” she said.
Unit 4 will continue to follow mandates from the governor’s office, CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health, Moore said, and “we also need everyone who can to get vaccinated.”