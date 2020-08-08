CHAMPAIGN — An upswing in demand for coronavirus testing in Champaign County has begun to drive up the wait times for results.
When Carle Health began processing local COVID-19 tests for the community in-house, the wait time for results dropped to about 24 hours.
But there’s a limit to how many tests Carle can handle a day to achieve that fast a turnaround, and it’s about 2,000.
“We’ve had days when it’s been about 2,700 samples a day,” said Dr. Robert Healy, Carle’s chief medical quality officer.
The uptick has come along in the last week or two, he said. On average, Carle had been processing 1,800 to 2,000 tests a day for its own patients, several other medical providers, the state drive-thru testing site at Market Place Mall and some from the state Department of Corrections, he said.
On higher-volume test days, the wait time for results can stretch to two or three days, Healy said.
Carle is now working toward a goal of processing 3,000 tests a day by acquiring more equipment and hiring and training more lab staff, “but it will be weeks before we get there,” he said.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said her agency’s contact-tracing efforts — to identify those who have been in contact with infected people and refer them to testing — aren’t as useful when it takes two or three days to identify positive cases.
That’s because infectious people often continue to spread the virus during the wait, instead of staying home.
Anyone who has been tested is advised to stay home while they’re waiting for results in case they’re positive, “but I don’t believe people are doing that,” Pryde said.
If high demand continues to lengthen the wait for results, the health district may have to consider some new testing guidance “to slow this down a little bit,” she said.
Ideally, Healy said, he’d like to see a more robust testing program nationwide.
Experts say what’s needed to slow down the virus’s spread, in addition to wearing masks, practicing social distancing, lots of hand-washing and contact tracing, is good access to testing, because the wider the testing net, the more cases will be found.
The state’s free drive-thru testing site at Market Place mall is where the public is being directed for surveillance testing — basically, for asymptomatic people who just want to know if they’re infected.
Testing sites being operated by Carle and Christie Clinic are for people who have symptoms or have been exposed to infected people or are about to undergo medical procedures. In those cases, people are asked to call ahead for appointment times.
Michelle Antonacci, clinical services director at Christie Clinic, said Christie is testing only by appointment.
“Because they are scheduled, there is no wait time at the testing location,” she said. “Christie Clinic is performing approximately 70 tests a day, 20 symptomatic or positive exposure patients and 50 patients needing a test prior to a medical procedure.”
Getting results is taking between 24 and 48 hours, she said.
Healy said sending people who just want to know if they’re infected and those without known exposure to COVID-19 to the mall site won’t decrease the demand on the Carle lab, but it will help Carle conserve testing supplies, which are growing tighter.
Going to the mall testing site may require a bit of a wait time, depending on the day, Pryde said, because it is drawing people not only from the local community but also surrounding counties.
Summer travel is also boosting the need for testing. The health district has been urging those who travel out of state or to a coronavirus hotspot to get tested on their first day back and then again four days after that.
“Unfortunately, there’s been a lot of travel, and a lot of infections connected to travel,” Pryde said.