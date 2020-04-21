CHAMPAIGN — Before COVID-19 forced almost everyone to work remotely, Lodgic Everyday Community was a place for remote workers to gather, perhaps to avoid the distractions of doing their job at home.
Now that it’s closed, Lodgic’s employees are getting used to having to work from home themselves.
“Even with a vibrant co-working center designed to serve remote and independent workers, we never imaged having to suddenly manage our own staff remotely,” said Teresa Brown, managing director of the Moose organization’s concept facility that opened in 2018 on South Neil Street in Champaign.
Under the state’s stay-at-home order, Lodgic’s location has been closed, though it plans to offer curbside pickup and delivery from its restaurants beginning May 1.
“Our leadership continues to work remotely and behind the scenes to prepare Lodgic for a thriving comeback once this crisis is past us,” Brown said.
During the temporary closure, Brown said Lodgic’s leadership has quickly learned some lessons for how to work well remotely.
She encouraged businesses to establish and maintain routines and keep track of progress.
Among the steps Lodgic has taken is holding 9 a.m. team meetings online every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“Those have been very helpful,” Brown said. “Now you’re suddenly in a silo, and you’re disconnected not only from your work routine, but your social routines as well.”
The morning calls “helped us stay connected,” she said. “They’ve given us time not only to innovate, but to get to know each other on a much different level. ... Now, everyone knows what my living room looks like.”
She said the meetings have gone well, though there have been the usual hiccups, such as screens freezing. But staffers have also learned tips from each other, such as pressing the spacebar to unmute yourself.
Lodgic, which has a cafe and restaurant attached to its co-working space, has also had its leadership team take home physical tools to help them continue to develop their skills.
“We sent our Clever Moose Cafe supervisor home with cafe equipment,” Brown said, and “our chef went home with a banquet table to provide more workspace in his home kitchen and allow for spring and summer menu exploration and development.”
Other employees took home printers and point-of-sale terminals.
Brown also encouraged companies suddenly operating remotely to rethink their brand.
“We have been revisiting our brand book, our values and our culture cards,” she said. “A brand is more than a logo, colors or other visuals.”
One of Lodgic’s values is “Do a little good every day.” Another is “Nourishing aspirations.”
“So as we’re moving forward, we’re looking through everything through that brand lens again,” Brown said. “If your organization has never established its brand, now is the time to do it.”