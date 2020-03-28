MONTICELLO — Like most people, Darlene Poague is pretty much isolated at home — in her case more than most since she lives in the Piatt County village of Milmine (pop. 78).
But that hasn’t stripped Poague of her sense of humor. She decided to send a unique bouquet arrangement to Maple Point Supportive Living in Monticello, one that featured items that are in short supply of late.
You might have guessed by now. It was a toilet-paper bouquet.
“I called The Boka Shoppe (in Monticello) and asked if she could make this for me. I sent her a picture that I saw on the Internet, asked her to take it to Maple Point,” said Poague, whose mother-in-law, Donna Poague, resides at the facility. “We can’t leave our houses, and the only people allowed in Maple Point are staff and residents.”
It was hard for Boka Shoppe owner Donna Catlin to stop chuckling long enough to elaborate, but she said, “I was glad to do it. They can’t get out, so it was nice of her, I thought. She was being very creative. We had a long conversation about it.”
Catlin was happy to get out too, having seen her deliveries drop to about two to three per day during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
She said custom orders like the one featuring six rolls of TP and assorted greenery come her way from time to time.
Like the family that wanted beer included in a funeral spray.
Or the one that included feminine hygiene products for a recovering hysterectomy surgery patient.
“We personalize,” said Catlin, who has been part of the business since 1973.
She could only deliver it as far as the Maple Point vestibule due to current visitor restrictions, but said people in the lobby stared in apparent disbelief, then laughed.
Poague is pleased to hear it.
“It was sent to the entire staff and residents to make them laugh. It worked,” said Poague, who says she tries to do something for others at least once each day. “That was my good deed for the day.”
“It definitely lifted our spirits, both residents and staff,” said Chelsea McQueen, Maple Point’s activity coordinator. “There were lots of smiles and laughter.”
There were also jokes, of course. While not in dire need of toilet tissue at the facility, McQueen said with a chuckle, “at least we have this if we need it.”