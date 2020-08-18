CHAMPAIGN — If you assume coronavirus testing is always free — for any reason, at any testing location — you might want to check with your health insurer.
Officials at Carle Health and Christie Clinic said free testing done for any reason — without any charge to the patient — is currently available at the state testing site at Market Place Mall.
Testing done by local medical providers is generally billed to patients’ insurers.
And, take note: Health insurers are looking for those tests to have been medically indicated, according to Christie Clinic Clinical Services Director Michelle Antonacci.
Medically-indicated means one of these three factors are present — the patient has symptoms, has been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or is testing in advance of a medical procedure, she said.
Under the federal health emergency declaration in effect through Oct. 21, medically-indicated testing should be covered 100 percent without cost-sharing, according to Carle. Exempt from that requirement are tests done for public health surveillance, workplace health and safety and any other reasons not intended for diagnosis or treatment.
Health Alliance Medical Plans Chief Operating Officer Sinead Rice Madigan said Health Alliance will cover the entire cost of COVID-19 testing when it’s been ordered by a medical provider.
The provider needn’t be a patient’s primary care doctor, she said. Tests ordered through Carle’s COVID-19 hotline, for example, or by an attending physician at a hospital, would be covered, too.
The potential for cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing is one reason local medical providers are urging patients who want to be tested, but don’t have any of the applicable medical reasons, to get tested at the state’s free testing site at the mall, according to Carle and Christie.
“What we don’t want is for anybody to get a surprise bill that we have been reading about in other places,” said Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin.
It’s important for Carle patients to call Carle’s COVID-19 hotline to be guided to the appropriate testing site, she said.
Christie Clinic has discontinued its dedicated hotline for COVID-19, and is asking patients to be guided to the right testing place by their individual physician offices.
“All COVID-19 calls regarding symptoms, testing and inquiries are now being handled by each patient’s provider, not a COVID-19 hotline,” Antonacci said.
How about coverage for COVID-19-related visits and treatment?
Patients are, again, advised to check with their insurers.
Health Alliance handles coverage for COVID-19, as it does for other diseases under patients’ health plans, subject to copayments and deductibles, Madigan said.
Coverage “would generally follow your health plan benefit design,” she said.
OSF HealthCare also bills insurers for COVID-19 testing and treatment, according to Laurie Hurwitz, OSF’s senior vice president of revenue cycle.
“Patients cannot get COVID testing at OSF HealthCare facilities without a provider order, and any test ordered would be billed to insurance,” she said. “Many insurance plans cover the cost, but this depends on a patient’s individual health plan.”
Again, she advised, patients who want to be tested without a medical provider order can do that at the state testing site in Champaign.
Coronavirus-related care and treatment through OSF are also billed to patients’ health insurance, Hurwitz said.
Lost your job and now uninsured?
Both OSF and Carle reminded patients they have financial assistance programs to which eligible patients can apply for help with bills.
OSF also has financial navigators available to help patients understand their options, Hurwitz said.