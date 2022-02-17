CHAMPAIGN — A day after a bipartisan legislative panel declined to reissue the state’s emergency order requiring masks in schools, officials at three of the four area districts still requiring masks in their buildings said they wouldn’t be making any changes for now.
Urbana Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said Wednesday there would be “no changes right now” on the district’s mask requirement.
Ditto for Champaign.
“At this time, all existing district safety protocols remain in effect,” Champaign district spokeswoman Stacey Moore said. “We are monitoring the situation closely and will share any updates if and when things change.”
Bill Mulvaney, superintendent of the Armstrong Township High School and Armstrong-Ellis districts, said he’s waiting to see how an appeals court rules in pending school-mask litigation, “and to get further clarification of where we need to go.”
And Danville Superintendent Alicia Geddis said in a Facebook post Wednesday that her district will “continue to seek guidance on this matter” and shared a law firm’s short summary of the legislative panel’s action.
So far, this week has continued to deliver a confusing set of messages for school districts in the aftermath of a Sangamon County judge’s decision earlier this month to issue a temporary restraining order that effectively blocked enforcement of masks and COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements in schools.
On Tuesday, the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules voted against extending emergency rules requiring masks, vaccination and testing requirements in schools after the Illinois Department of Public Health sought to reissue them.
Then, on Wednesday, Pritzker said the school-mask order remains in place.
The Monticello school district will continue its current policy of “masks recommended,” Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said Wednesday.
“We’re going to just let the dust settle and see what happens,” he said.
Districts are trying to keep their students safe amid pandemic weariness and being “in a political crossfire,” Zimmerman said.
“Nobody really knows what’s going on,” he said.
Arcola Superintendent Tom Mulligan said the district will remain mask-optional, and the governor’s statement Wednesday won’t affect that.
Though Arcola isn’t involved in the pending school-mask litigation, he said, district officials felt the governor and state health agency were prohibited from enforcing the mask mandate.
The decision to make masks optional was also based on Arcola’s “extremely low” COVID-19 metrics and in consultation with the district’s attorney, Mulligan said.
“I think we’ve got to make the best decision we can with our local data and our local people and maintain communication with your school district attorney to get guidance, because it’s ever changing,” he said. “But it’s a matter of doing what’s best for our kids and our staff.”