URBANA — Some Carle Health employees could be out of a job in mid-January if they continue to refuse to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Carle made vaccination mandatory in August for its approximately 11,000 employees systemwide but since then has been working with unvaccinated employees on a case-by-case basis to hear their objections and work through an appeals process for religious or medical exemptions.
That appeals process has been exhausted, and Carle plans to comply with the Biden administration’s requirement for employees at all health-care facilities that participate in Medicare or Medicaid programs to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022, spokeswoman Brittany Simon said Friday.
Carle employees who are still unvaccinated must have received their first dose and scheduled their second (for two-shot vaccines) by at least Jan. 4, she said.
Those who have not complied by that date will then have two unpaid weeks in which they will be ineligible to work, and those still declining to be vaccination after that “will no longer work at Carle,” she said.
About 90 percent of Carle employees are now vaccinated systemwide, Chief Operating Officer Matthew Kolb said. That’s grown from about 70 percent when the vaccine requirement was announced four months ago, he said.
Not all employees remaining unvaccinated will be leaving Carle.
That’s because the 751 employees working at its managed-care subsidiary, Health Alliance Medical Plans, fall into a carve-out category for the vaccine requirement, as do employees working strictly from home, Simon and Kolb said.
Some employees also have been granted exemptions, they said.
Unvaccinated employees continuing to work at Carle who are exempt from the vaccine requirement will still be required to test for COVID-19 weekly, according to Simon.
Kolb said Carle has been sharing information regularly with its employees about the merits of the vaccine and listening to their concerns, “but all along, we’ve stressed that the vaccination is the best way through the pandemic.”
He said Carle has prepared to make sure its operations across the state are sufficiently staffed for patient care and safety, but Carle leaders hope to keep as many current employees working as possible.
“Our hope is that people will choose to stay with Carle and comply with the vaccine requirement,” Kolb said.
He and Simon said Carle will be focusing even more in upcoming weeks to communicate with and encourage unvaccinated employees to get their shots.
Vaccine is plentiful and Carle employees have abundant opportunities to get it during their paid work time, Kolb said.
While Carle is complying with the federal mandate, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Dec. 2 that, pending further litigation, it was suspending implementation and enforcement of the mandate after it was paused late last month by rulings from federal judges in Missouri and Louisiana.